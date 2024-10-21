Quentin Tarantino Likes This Horror Sequel More Than The Classic Original, And It's Now On Netflix
Alfred Hitchcock is one of those filmmakers who is considered untouchable. The very idea of remaking a Hitchcock movie, or making a sequel to one of his films, often sounds like sacrilege, although that hasn't stopped people from doing it over the years (Gus Van Sant famously, or perhaps infamously, once made a shot-for-shot remake of "Psycho," after all). Many of Hitchcock's films are considered classics, and I think it's fair to say that one of his most-famous, most-beloved movies is 1960's "Psycho." Adapting the pulpy novel by Robert Bloch, Hitchcock created a brilliant thriller with a killer twist ending, and even if you've somehow never seen the film, you're probably very aware of the famous shower scene, where Janet Leigh's Marion Crane is stabbed to death. It's a scene considered groundbreaking and innovative for its quick editing, which convinces us we're watching Leigh get sliced and diced even though we never actually see the knife pierce her flesh.
Hitchcock shot "Psycho" for under $1 million, which was an unusual decision for the popular filmmaker, but also helped ensure the pic became a huge box office success. On top of that, "Psycho" became something of a phenomenon — it helped give birth to the slasher genre, and it's still hailed to this day as a bonafide classic. "Psycho" stood on its own for more than 20 years, and then something potentially outrageous happened: someone made a sequel. And you know what? Despite all the odds, "Psycho II" is surprisingly good. But don't take my word for it. Just ask Quentin Tarantino, who said that he thinks "Psycho II" is actually better than the first film.
Quentin Tarantino loves Psycho II
In addition to his film career, Quentin Tarantino has become known for his somewhat unconventional movie takes. Sometimes he says stuff most people agree with. Other times, he'll seem like he's deliberately playing contrarian. For the most part, though, I appreciate Tarantino's hot takes even when I disagree with them, because he always attempts to back them up with his own personal opinion. During something called the Tarantino Film Festival in 2005 (via Far Out Magazine), Tarantino dropped the somewhat surprising reveal that he likes "Psycho II" more than "Psycho." While I personally think this opinion is crazy, I can see where Tarantino is coming from here. This isn't the first time Tarantino has brought this up, either. While appearing on Eli Roth's HIstory of Horror podcast, Tarantino sang the praises of "Psycho II."
On that podcast, Tarantino says, "By the '80s, Hitchcock was treated as some sort of cinematic saint," so the very idea of making a sequel to a Hitchcock movie was considered crazy. However, Tarantino adds that he's "not as enamored with Hitchcock as everybody else is" nor is he "overly enamored with the original 'Psycho.'" But Tarantino was enamored with "Psycho II" director Richard Franklin, calling Franklin's thriller "Road Games" his favorite Australian film. Tarantino adds on the podcast that not only does he think Anthony Perkins is better in "Psycho II" than he is in "Psycho," but he goes on to say of Perkins' Psycho II performance: "I think it's one of the great lead performances in any horror film ever made."
The original Psycho
In case you need a refresher, the original "Psycho" starts off by introducing us to Janet Leigh's Marion Crane, who steals some money from her employer with the hopes of starting a life with her boyfriend, Sam (John Gavin). Marion goes on the run and ends up at the Bates Motel, which is operated by nerdy-but-kind owner Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins). Behind the motel is a creepy gothic house where Norman lives with his domineering mother. The entire first act of the movie is set up to make us think this story will be all about Marion, and then the film unleashes a shocking twist when Marion is stabbed to death in the shower of her motel room. Her killer is out-of-focus and shrouded in shadow, but the implication is that Norman's mother did the deed.
Norman, ever the good son, covers up the crime and dumps Marion's body and car in a nearby swamp. Later, a private eye (Martin Balsam) hired by Marion's boss turns up, and Norman's mother kills him, too. Eventually, Marion's sister Lila (Vera Miles) teams up with Sam to try to find Marion, and they, too, end up at the motel. And then the film unleashes yet another twist: the killer isn't Norman's mother. In fact, Norman's mother is long dead. The killer is actually Norman, who has a split-personality disorder that makes him take on the persona of his dead mom and kill people. The film ends with Norman, seemingly now totally transformed into his dead mother, apprehended by law enforcement.
Psycho II is now streaming on Netflix
"Psycho II" was released in 1983, which was three years after Hitchcock's death. At first, Universal planned on making the sequel a direct-to-TV movie. Tom Holland (no, not the Spider-Man actor, but rather the director of the first "Child's Play") was brought in to pen an original script, and Richard Franklin was hired to direct. Original Norman Bates actor Anthony Perkins was offered the project, but initially turned it down. Rumor has it that Christopher Walken (!) was then offered the role of Norman. However, Perkins soon changed his mind. Perkins' involvement was enough to get Universal to switch the film from a made-for-TV movie into an actual theatrical release.
"Psycho II" picks up 22 years after the first film. Norman has spent the last couple of decades locked away in a mental institution, but now the courts and Norman's doctor (late, great character actor Robert Loggia!) proclaim Norman to be cured. This doesn't sit will with Lila (Vera Miles, reprising her role from the first film), who is still understandably ticked-off that Norman killed her sister. Norman returns home to both his house and the Bates Motel, and takes a job as a line cook in a local diner. He wants to get his life back on track, and befriends his new coworker Mary (Meg Tilly). But strange things start happening — Norman receives threatening letters from someone claiming to be his mother, and he sometimes will see the figure of an old woman in his mother's bedroom window. People start getting killed, too. Like the original movie, "Psycho II" deliberately keeps us in suspense: has Norman gone crazy again? Is mother somehow back?
I won't spoil things in case you haven't seen the film, but I will say that "Psycho II" is surprisingly effective. Despite what Quentin Tarantino says, it's nowhere near as good as Hitchcock's original, but it's much better than it has any right to be. And as Tarantino said, Anthony Perkins is excellent in the film. He does a fantastic job making us really sympathize with Norman — we feel bad for this guy, even though there's a real chance he's killing people (again). You can see all of this for yourself by checking out "Psycho II," which is now streaming on Netflix. (The original "Psycho" is streaming there, too.)