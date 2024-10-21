Quentin Tarantino Likes This Horror Sequel More Than The Classic Original, And It's Now On Netflix

"Psycho II" was released in 1983, which was three years after Hitchcock's death. At first, Universal planned on making the sequel a direct-to-TV movie. Tom Holland (no, not the Spider-Man actor, but rather the director of the first "Child's Play") was brought in to pen an original script, and Richard Franklin was hired to direct. Original Norman Bates actor Anthony Perkins was offered the project, but initially turned it down. Rumor has it that Christopher Walken (!) was then offered the role of Norman. However, Perkins soon changed his mind. Perkins' involvement was enough to get Universal to switch the film from a made-for-TV movie into an actual theatrical release.

"Psycho II" picks up 22 years after the first film. Norman has spent the last couple of decades locked away in a mental institution, but now the courts and Norman's doctor (late, great character actor Robert Loggia!) proclaim Norman to be cured. This doesn't sit will with Lila (Vera Miles, reprising her role from the first film), who is still understandably ticked-off that Norman killed her sister. Norman returns home to both his house and the Bates Motel, and takes a job as a line cook in a local diner. He wants to get his life back on track, and befriends his new coworker Mary (Meg Tilly). But strange things start happening — Norman receives threatening letters from someone claiming to be his mother, and he sometimes will see the figure of an old woman in his mother's bedroom window. People start getting killed, too. Like the original movie, "Psycho II" deliberately keeps us in suspense: has Norman gone crazy again? Is mother somehow back?

I won't spoil things in case you haven't seen the film, but I will say that "Psycho II" is surprisingly effective. Despite what Quentin Tarantino says, it's nowhere near as good as Hitchcock's original, but it's much better than it has any right to be. And as Tarantino said, Anthony Perkins is excellent in the film. He does a fantastic job making us really sympathize with Norman — we feel bad for this guy, even though there's a real chance he's killing people (again). You can see all of this for yourself by checking out "Psycho II," which is now streaming on Netflix. (The original "Psycho" is streaming there, too.)