John Wayne's 10 Best Roles, Ranked

Marion Morrison belongs on the Mount Rushmore (or should we say, Monument Valley?) of movie stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood. Never heard of him? We bet you have. He went by John Wayne. The American Film Institute inexplicably put him at number 13 on their list of 100 Biggest Stars (what were they smoking and where can we get some?). Sure, we love Humphrey Bogart, Katharine Hepburn, and Cary Grant too, but you won't see their mugs at highway gas stations nationwide splattered on every sort of memorabilia you can imagine. John Wayne, and John Wayne alone, was more than a movie star. He was a symbol of the country he called home, with all of its greatness and contradictions. These roles are the reason why.

This is not "John Wayne's Best Movies," though naturally there's considerable overlap. Sure, these are great movies, but we're not ranking the film's overall quality. This is about Wayne's work. Not just how good his performance was (don't listen to Wayne's critics; he could be a terrific actor) but how the roles defined his career. Since Wayne gave nearly 200 performances over a half-century career, narrowing them down wasn't easy. But as The Duke himself said: "Courage is being scared to death, but saddling up anyway." Okay, that's a bit hyperbolic given this is a movie article, but the internet can be a scary place.

So saddle up and join us on the trail as we count down John Wayne's best roles.

