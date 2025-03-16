​​One Of John Wayne's Best Westerns Launched An Unofficial Trilogy

Picture the scene: You've been dating this great person for a while and it's time to find out whether they're a keeper. One night over cheeseburgers and vanilla Cokes you decide to pop the question: "Hey, do you like 'Rio Bravo?'" By his own admission, that was a criteria for a successful relationship in director Quentin Tarantino's younger years and he has called Howard Hawks' classic western of the greatest hang-out movies of all time. Depending on your point of view, spending two hours hanging out with John Wayne might not sound like the most appealing prospect, but there is little denying he was a screen icon despite his personal flaws. In "Rio Bravo," we find the Duke at his most engaging and charismatic, and the movie was so successful that it launched an unofficial trilogy.

Released in 1959, "Rio Bravo" was born out of Howard Hawks and John Wayne's hatred for "High Noon." It was a film that Wayne turned down and dismissed as the most "un-American" thing he'd ever seen — he later told Playboy that he had no regrets helping run the movie's blacklisted screenwriter out of the United States. For his part, Hawks considered Fred Zinnemann's suspenseful classic a betrayal of what westerns were all about, namely honor, bravery, and rugged American individualism. As such, teaming up with Wayne again after previously making "Red River" together was a throwback to the traditional white hats versus black hats narrative of earlier westerns, surrounding the Duke's character with loyal buddies who would stand by him in a clinch.

Now "Rio Bravo" is regarded as one of the great Hollywood westerns and one of John Wayne's best, even if the rest of the "trilogy" it inspired doesn't quite live up to that watermark.