The 11 Best Movies To Watch On St. Patrick's Day

"The Boondock Saints" is like a religion. Some don't really get the appeal, while its most fervent fans worship the 1999 flick with the faithful adoration of evangelists. You can see this play out in the massive discrepancy between the fans and critics' reviews of the film, with the critics consensus reading: "A juvenile, ugly movie that represents the worst tendencies of directors channeling Tarantino." Ouch. At the same time, its pull-no-punches, take-no-prisoners, shoot-first-and-maybe-ask-questions-later aesthetic is what appeals to its most ardent acolytes. So is it a misunderstood masterpiece, or a "so bad it's good" wannabe crime saga? Maybe it's both? All we know is it belongs on your St. Paddy's Day movie marathon.

Sean Patrick Flannery and Norman Reedus play Irish Catholic twin brothers in Boston, Massachusetts who deliver righteous vigilante vengeance against the criminals overrunning the streets of Beantown, becoming folk heroes in the process. But these would-be angels of divine justice meet a formidable foil in an eccentric FBI agent (Willem Dafoe) who has caught the scent of their blood-soaked trail. You'll either love or hate "The Boondock Saints," though we suspect if you're reading this list you already have an opinion. Let's just say we admire a movie that knows exactly what it is, and whose director, Troy Duffy, fully commits to that vision. But it's a must-see mainly because it features Willem Dafoe at his Dafoe-ist, giving a delightfully deranged performance that plays like it was designed to launch a million memes.