The Correct Order To Watch The Leprechaun Franchise

"I asked him with my eyes to ask again yes and then he asked me would I yes to say yes my mountain flower and first I put my arms around him yes and drew him down Jo me so he could feel my breasts all perfume yes and his heart was going like mad and yes I said yes I will watch the 'Leprechaun' movies."

So went the final words of James Joyce's "Ulysses," a vital literary classic in the Western Canon, and one of the only major Irish novels devoted entirely to the watching of the "Leprechaun" film series.

The "Leprechaun" film series bears the distinction of lasting for 25 without ever offering up at least one legitimate classic. Several slasher series begin strong, or have follow-up sequels along the way, even if the vast majority of their sequels are bad or uncreative. John Carpenter's "Halloween" from 1978, for example, is one of the best horror movies ever, while the 12 "Halloween" films that followed boast maybe two or three chapters that aren't unwatchably bad. No one could argue that Tobe Hooper's "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" isn't a deep-cutting nightmare, but the ensuing eight films are all pretty disposable (part 2 perhaps notwithstanding).

Mark Jones' "Leprechaun," in contrast, isn't a notable classic and was only a modest hit when it opened in 1993. It was poorly reviewed and mocked by audiences for its silly Irish monster and idiotic premise.

What it did possess, however, was an energized and devoted lead monster actor in Warwick Davis, the Leprechaun himself. Davis was manic and fun and returned for multiple "Leprechaun" sequels, each one sillier than the last.

To date, there have been eight "Leprechaun" movies with a ninth in production. Here they are, in order.