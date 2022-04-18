The Leprechaun Horror Franchise Is Ready For Its Comeback As Lionsgate Eyes A Reboot

To date, there have been eight films in the "Leprechaun" series. The first film, released in 1993, starred Warwick Davis as the title character, an evil, smiling immortal monster with an obsession with his pot o' gold, a shoe fetish, and a propensity for murder. Davis would return for "Leprechaun 2" (1994), "Leprechaun 3" (1995), "Leprechaun 4: In Space" (1997), "Leprechaun in the Hood" (2000), and "Leprechaun: Back 2 tha Hood" (2003). Although parts 3 and 4 (both directed by stalwart exploitation veteran Brian Trenchard-Smith) are passably entertaining, and "In the Hood" is crazy enough to be distracting, the series is pretty unilaterally terrible, better suited for all-night marathons and booze-forward film parties than casual enjoyment.

"Leprechaun" was first rebooted in 2014 with Zach Lipovsky's "Leprechaun: Origins," a monster movie starring professional wrestler Dylan Postl, aka WWE's Hornswoggle, as the title monster. They needn't have bothered with a celebrity in the role, as he doesn't speak and is hardly seen. The series was rebooted a second time in 2018 with "Leprechaun Returns," a direct sequel to the 1993 film that ignored the previous installments in the (snicker) continuity. That film starred Linden Porco as the title monster.

According to sources at Bloody Disgusting, Lionsgate is currently seeking pitches for a third "Leprechaun" reboot.