The Improvised Ewok Moment That Made Warwick Davis A Star Wars Mainstay

As a tiny kid when "Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi" came out, I fell in love with Ewoks. As an adult who frequently talks about "Star Wars," I get a lot of crap for the affection I still have for them. Yeah, they were going to be Wookies at one point, and sure, that would have been cool, but there is something so silly and loveable about seeing these tiny little man-eating teddy bears angrily attacking stormtroopers that just warms my heart. Wicket (Warwick Davis), our Ewok protagonist, is the cutest. It was his mannerisms that got me. The moment he plops down next to Leia (Carrie Fisher) when he realizes she has food still makes me giggle every time I watch — including my viewing for this article five minutes ago.

As it turns out, Warwick Davis said that there was one improvised moment during shooting that really stuck, and made him and his character a huge part of "Star Wars" lore, according to issue 67 of "Star Wars Insider." It even led the production to take Davis to America for the press tour. He also had something to base his movements on, and it's really lovely.