Every Leonardo DiCaprio And Martin Scorsese Movie, Ranked According To Rotten Tomatoes

Since 2002, two Hollywood heavyweights have had an illustrious — and productive — working relationship, and cinema as a whole is better off because of it. Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio have been working together for decades now, with DiCaprio playing essential roles in some of Scorsese's best modern films, and what makes their relationship all the more touching is that DiCaprio has publicly revealed that Scorsese's movie "Taxi Driver" served as a major inspiration for his own acting career. Before these two joined forces, it may have felt borderline impossible to imagine that they'd become one of the most tightly-knit Hollywood duos in cinematic history; while DiCaprio was getting his start in projects like "What's Eating Gilbert Grape" and "Titanic," Scorsese was already a directing legend thanks to "Taxi Driver" and other hits like "Mean Streets," "Raging Bull," "Goodfellas," "The Age of Innocence," and "Casino," just to name a few. Thanks to "Gangs of New York" in 2002, Scorsese and DiCaprio basically became a dynamic filmmaking team, and the rest is history.

So when it comes to Scorsese and DiCaprio's working relationship, what do critics think of the six movies they've made together based on their Rotten Tomatoes scores? (They've technically made seven, but their 2015 short film "The Audition" doesn't have a Rotten Tomatoes score.) Let's be clear: None of Scorsese and DiCaprio's films together are bad by any metric, but critics think some are better than others, so here's the ranking from least to most beloved.