James Stewart Has 11 Perfect Movies, According To Rotten Tomatoes

Whatever you think about the idea of there being no more movie stars, one thing I think we can all agree on is they don't make 'em like James Stewart any more. One of the rare Hollywood stars whose off-screen persona lived up to his on-screen pedigree, Stewart has so many great movie moments that it would be incredibly difficult to pick a definitive best-of list. We can, of course, list our favorite Stewart roles, moments, and movies, but the actor had such an esteemed, diverse, and prolific career that everybody's list would surely be strikingly different.

Whether you prefer early-career "aw, shucks" Stewart or complex, conflicted, late-career Stewart, the actor essentially made something for everyone during his time in the spotlight, which, as it happens, spanned World War II in which Stewart served as a pilot and commanding officer. From celebrated romantic comedies to celebrated Alfred Hitchcock films and some of the most critically acclaimed Westerns ever produced, Stewart displayed a unique range that makes narrowing down his best movies nigh-on impossible.

In 2025, however, we have something that Stewart surely never saw coming: Rotten Tomatoes. Amid a tide of ever-increasing media, RT has become a handy resource for those looking for a way to cut through the murk and decide what's actually worth watching. But the review aggregator has also provided us with an easy, though imperfect, way to take stock of any given actor or director's career, and in Stewart's case, it's interesting to see which of his films managed to finesse the TomatoMeter into a perfect score — and even more interesting to see which of his films didn't achieve that status.