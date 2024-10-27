The Andrew Garfield True Crime Thriller With A Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Of all seasons of "True Detective," season 2 remains the most maligned. But I always appreciate an attempt to peer under the carapace of sunny California and see what wretched beasts spring forth, and I think season 2 of Nic Pizzolatto's crime thriller series did as good a job as any of probing the dark side of the City of Angels. The same could be said of the first season, I suppose, though the swampy environs of deep Louisiana seem to lend themselves more to a murky noir mystery than SoCal. Regardless, it was when trying to find other shows with a similar tone to the first and second season of "True Detective" that I came across the "Red Riding" trilogy.

This series of three feature-length TV episodes set in the north of England during the late '70s and early '80s is about as dour as you can get, but it's also really, really good. As a proud Brit, I do like to get my tea from Yorkshire, but hadn't ever thought of seeing whether anyone had given the region the "True Detective" treatment. Thankfully, someone did just that — or rather, several people.

The series is based on David Peace's novels "Nineteen Seventy-Four" (1999), "Nineteen Eighty" (2001), and "Nineteen Eighty-Three" (2002) — a fourth novel, "Nineteen Seventy-Seven" (2000) was not adapted. Using the books as inspiration, "Red Riding" paints a gloomy portrait of Yorkshire as a region rife with political corruption, overseen by one of the most compromised police forces you'll likely ever see on-screen and all set against the backdrop of the real-life Yorkshire Ripper murders of the '70s and '80s.

You might not think the criminal underbelly of Yorkshire would make for a good noir crime thriller, but oh, how wrong you'd be. "Red Riding" is solidly brilliant throughout, anchored by some outstanding performances from some of Britain's best. If that's not enough to convince you to hunt down this little-known Channel 4 miniseries, then how about the fact that its first installment, "1974," stars Andrew Garfield in what is his only 100%-rated project on Rotten Tomatoes?