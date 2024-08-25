Every Season Of True Detective, Ranked

I remember the moment I realized how much I love television. It was March 2, 2014, and for the first time in years, I skipped the Oscar telecast completely. I did it to watch a new episode of "True Detective," which was nearing the end of its phenomenal, influential, heavily-discussed first season. The show's grip on American pop culture that year was incredible: It won five Emmys, inspired countless parodies, and lit up the internet with theories and Easter egg hunts. People read Robert W. Chambers' "The King in Yellow" after the word "Carcosa" popped up in the show. Viewers made gifs and edits of every single shot of Matthew McConaughey's hilariously bleak protagonist. And, importantly, people in Hollywood clearly started searching for the next "True Detective."

In the years that followed the show's first season, a whole host of TV series appeared that clearly followed the "True Detective" rulebook: Slow-burn criminal investigations, deeply messed-up antiheroes, and a sort of crime scene body horror that relished shots of the deceased (typically brutalized women). Sometimes the shows commented on the "True Detective" formula, while other times, they just aped it. "The Night Of," "Sharp Objects," "Mare of Easttown," "Mindhunter," and HBO's "Perry Mason" are arguably part of the "True Detective" family tree (some are also clearly influenced by earlier series "The Killing"), as are many, many less memorable shows.

As "True Detective" continued to shape the TV landscape, its own star quickly fell. A second season was poorly received, while a third recaptured some of the original's magic. The latest installment, released 10 years after the original and subtitled "Night Country," riled up some series purists yet stands as the most critically acclaimed installment yet (by one percentage point!). A decade on, how does each season of "True Detective" stack up? You can of course decide for yourself, but in the meantime, here's how we see it.