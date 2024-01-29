We Need To Talk About True Detective: Night Country's 'Corpsicle'

This post contains spoilers for "True Detective: Night Country."

The "True Detective: Night Country" corpsicle might just be the scariest thing on TV right now. We're three episodes into the chilling new season of HBO's bleak detective series, and the giant mass of frozen, terrified bodies only gets creepier with time. By now, the group of naked, dead scientists has mostly thawed out, dripping death all over the floor of a local hockey rink under the watchful, increasingly anxious eye of rookie cop Peter (Finn Bennett).

The corpsicle is clearly the horror centerpiece of "True Detective: Night Country," and the camera loves it. Each episode so far has been punctuated by close-up shots of the frozen faces of the doomed research team, and somehow, the jolt of adrenalized fear that accompanies the body horror reveal never quite wears off. In fact, the closer the group gets to a full thaw, the more uncanny they feel. "How many hours have you been here staring at this s**t?" a visitor asks Peter, concerned for his mental health.

The young officer hasn't said as much yet, but it's clear that he's both frightened of the bodies and entranced by them — just like those of us watching at home are. The longer we lock eyes with the unsettled dead, the more an impossible thought bubbles to the surface, pulled from us by writer-director Issa López's classic horror framing. It's a thought that's no doubt crossed Peter's exhausted, on-edge mind, too: could the corpsicle be, well, alive?