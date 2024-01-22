Is True Detective: Night Country A Stealth Sequel To Season 1?
This post contains spoilers for "True Detective: Night Country."
It's been a decade since Rust Cohle (Matthew McConaughey) last graced our TV screens, but the spirit of the nihilistic (turned optimistic) detective looms large over the latest season of "True Detective." With just two episodes under its belt, "True Detective: Night Country" has already done something massively surprising — confirming itself as a stealth sequel to Nic Pizzolatto's dark and daring first season, rather than an homage-laden follow-up.
The reveal comes a few minutes into the season's second episode, in such a casual line read from Fiona Shaw that it's easy to miss. When Shaw's Rose Aguineau — the eccentric local who discovered a group of scientists frozen solid in a collective rictus scream last episode — sits down with Trooper Navarro (Kali Reis), she gets frank about her relationship with a now-dead man named Travis (Erling Eliasson). We learn that Travis, whose ghost seemingly led Rose to the corpsicle at the center of this season's mystery, went out onto the ice and never returned after receiving a leukemia diagnosis. In life, he was a sporadic presence in Rose's life (she says he only came when he needed something), and after death, he's just as inconsistent. Oh, also, he's definitely Rust Cohle's dad.
Travis' Rust Cohle connection
In case you missed that record scratch, freeze frame moment (I definitely did the first time I watched), Rose name-drops the Cohle family when discussing the serendipitous way Travis' death led her to Navarro. "One last gift from Travis Cohle," she muses. "I got to meet you." Fans of the series had already identified the possible connection between the ghost we met last week and the father of season 1's misanthropic fan favorite character. Back in the season 1 episode "Who Goes There" (which is the name of the novel "The Thing" is based on, a huge inspiration for this season), world-weary Rust tells investigators that his father, Travis, had leukemia — though at the time, Rust seemed to be using that as an excuse to cover up his own off-the-record undercover work. The detectives interviewing Rust and Marty (Woody Harrelson), meanwhile, say there's no hospital record of Travis' cancer. "In fact, nobody in that town in Alaska's seen Travis Cohle in more than 30 years," they confirm.
This one unceremoniously delivered line from Shaw confirms that "True Detective: Night Country" is doing something fans may have secretly hoped for but never expected: breaking with its anthology format (which has had decidedly middling results so far) and discreetly doubling back to its best storyline. Judging by how many other mysteries are going on in "True Detective: Night Country," the show still functions well as a standalone, but the Travis Cohle reveal means that showrunner, writer, and director Issa López has been handed the keys not just to the show's next chapter, but to the original "True Detective" legacy, too. So far, the results have been absolutely thrilling.
Rose also has some mysterious thoughts about time
While it's probably too much to expect a McConoughey return (Rust said he was raised in Alaska, but that he and his dad never liked each other), there's still plenty of the frustratingly mysterious character's essence present in the otherworldly strangeness of Rose. It's unclear whether or not Rose is Rust's biological mother, but what is clear is that she shares Rust's penchant for saying grim, dreamy things with a totally straight face. "I think the world is getting old and this is where the fabric of all things is coming apart at the seams," Rose says solemnly in episode 2. It's the kind of train of thought that sounds a lot like Rust's erstwhile declaration that "Time is a flat circle," or his laughable insistence that he "doesn't sleep" but instead "just dreams."
But while Matthew McConaughey's character was often met with rolled eyes or incredulous looks (plus some hilariously blunt insults from Harrelson's Marty), Rose's strange musings are taken seriously by some of the people around her. "True Detective: Night Country" has already established Ennis as a place where reality is malleable, either because of the understandable mental strain of a month-long night, the violence and claustrophobia of an insulated, desolate town, or something much less explicable. No one seems entirely surprised when Rose sees Travis' ghost, and Navarro, who Chief Danvers (Jodie Foster) taunts for apparently having a sixth sense of her own, sincerely asks Rose for help interpreting the spiral symbol viewers have seen since season 1.
What does it all add up to?
Rose has ambiguous thoughts about the spiral, too, saying that it's "Older than us. Older than the ice, probably." Longtime viewers might recall that the spiral appears as a tattoo on the body of season 1 murder victim Dora Lange, who was killed by a man named Errol (Glenn Fleshler). While many of the first season's folk horror-tinged mysteries turn out to be based in reality, Rust also sees a swirl of cosmic colors in the sky when he faces off against Errol, and witnesses birds flying in a spiral pattern matching Dora's tattoo in an earlier scene. Just as the new season blurs the line between magical realism and mental illness, the original show explained these moments as acid flashbacks, hallucinations triggered by bits of LSD still stuck in Rust's system.
Yet Rust also hints that his own survivalist father had delusions or grand theories about the universe of his own. "He had some very f***ing strange ideas," Rust recalled at one point, noting that his mother was only present in his early days and his dad was a Vietnam vet. "There's nothing like the night sky out there, though," Rust added, a line that's echoed by a season 4 shot of Travis' ghost reaching meaningfully up to the sky. Could Travis' ideas have to do with the powerful, death-preventing microorganisms scientists believed were out on the ice? Or maybe the bloody woman of local legend who appears in a child's drawing in episode 1? Does the timeline here make any sense, or should we chalk it all up to time being a flat circle? There are still plenty of mysteries to be solved, but in the meantime, "True Detective: Night Country" deserves credit for throwing fans for a loop with Rose's casually world-shifting reveal.
"True Detective: Night Country" airs on HBO and streams on Max Sundays at 9 pm PT/ET.