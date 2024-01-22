Is True Detective: Night Country A Stealth Sequel To Season 1?

In case you missed that record scratch, freeze frame moment (I definitely did the first time I watched), Rose name-drops the Cohle family when discussing the serendipitous way Travis' death led her to Navarro. "One last gift from Travis Cohle," she muses. "I got to meet you." Fans of the series had already identified the possible connection between the ghost we met last week and the father of season 1's misanthropic fan favorite character. Back in the season 1 episode "Who Goes There" (which is the name of the novel "The Thing" is based on, a huge inspiration for this season), world-weary Rust tells investigators that his father, Travis, had leukemia — though at the time, Rust seemed to be using that as an excuse to cover up his own off-the-record undercover work. The detectives interviewing Rust and Marty (Woody Harrelson), meanwhile, say there's no hospital record of Travis' cancer. "In fact, nobody in that town in Alaska's seen Travis Cohle in more than 30 years," they confirm.

This one unceremoniously delivered line from Shaw confirms that "True Detective: Night Country" is doing something fans may have secretly hoped for but never expected: breaking with its anthology format (which has had decidedly middling results so far) and discreetly doubling back to its best storyline. Judging by how many other mysteries are going on in "True Detective: Night Country," the show still functions well as a standalone, but the Travis Cohle reveal means that showrunner, writer, and director Issa López has been handed the keys not just to the show's next chapter, but to the original "True Detective" legacy, too. So far, the results have been absolutely thrilling.