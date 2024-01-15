True Detective: Night Country Puts Rust Cohle's Optimistic Final Line To The Ultimate Test

"True Detective: Night Country" has arrived and looks set to be the best season since the inimitable first. The fourth installment of the anthology series features an all-new story and is overseen by an all-new showrunner in the form of Issa Lopez, who directed the entire season and wrote every episode (sometimes working alone, othertimes with other writers) following the departure of show creator and "True Detective" mastermind Nic Pizzolatto.

But just because this is an entirely new story doesn't mean Lopez has fully abandoned the universe established by her predecessor. In fact, the show starts with a quote attributed to Hildred Castaigne, the central character in a short story from Robert Chambers' 1895 collection "The King in Yellow." That very book provided much of the mythos in which Pizzolatto drenched his Louisiana noir all the way back in 2014. Specifically, it contained the concept of a mystical fallen city named Carcosa and the figure of the Yellow King whom the season 1 cultists appeared to worship.

In that sense, "Night Country" looks to be picking up some threads left hanging in season 1. But more than simply porting over the cosmic horror influences that drove much of Pizzolatto's 2014 masterpiece, this new season seems to take direct influence from a now famous line uttered by Matthew McConaughey's detective Rustin Cohle in the season's final scene. In fact, "Night Country" almost feels like it's putting Cohle and his view of the universe to the test, and is all the more exhilarating for it.