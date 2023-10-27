True Detective Was A Novel And A Stage Play Before It Was A TV Show

When people talk about "True Detective" season 1, they naturally tend to focus on its broody atmosphere and memorable quotes ("Time is a flat circle;" "Once there was only dark. If you ask me, the light is winning"). As such, it's easy to forget just how funny the first season is thanks to the oil-and-water dynamic between Matthew McConaughey's relentless gloomy Rustin "Rust" Cohle and his everyman fellow state homicide detective Martin "Marty" Hart (Woody Harrelson). Just the dismayed expressions on Marty's face every time Rust goes off on another one of his bleak philosophical diatribes are pure comedic gold.

We're lucky, then, that "True Detective" creator Nic Pizzolatto ultimately decided against telling Rust and Marty's story in a written medium rather than a visual one. During a panel at the Austin Film Festival attended by /Film's Ryan Scott, Pizzolatto recalled that he came up with the idea for his acclaimed crime drama back when he was a novelist and short story writer, prior to getting his start as a TV scribe on "The Killing." He explained:

"I was still a novelist at the point I came up with ['True Detective'], and I was interested in plays and theaters. But I had originally planned another noir book that was going to be told from two points of view and alternating channels. So the one chapter would be Rust talking, then one chapter would be Marty talking."

You can see his logic. Rust and Marty have strikingly different personalities and worldviews, so much so it could be interesting to switch back and forth between their dual perspectives as narrators. (In a way, it reminds me a little of "Good Omens," where certain sections are told in Neil Gaiman's darker, more melancholic style while others unfold in Terry Pratchett's comparatively whimsical manner.)