Why True Detective: Night Country Filmmaker Issa Lopez Is The Perfect Fit For The Series

When it was announced that Issa Lopez would be taking over "True Detective" season 4 from show creator Nic Pizzolatto, some fans were understandably skeptical. Pizzolatto had created arguably the finest season of TV with the first installment of his crime thriller anthology series, though the second and third seasons failed to garner the same level of critical praise and fan adoration. Regardless, to many Pizzolatto was "True Detective," and whatever Lopez's project was going to be, it was difficult to see how it fit into the series' evolution.

In reality, however, after season 1, the varying quality of subsequent seasons proved that Pizzolatto was not some sort of infallible crime-writing god. In that sense, bringing on a new showrunner to write and direct seemed like a decent idea, especially if that new showrunner could restore what fans loved about the original series while providing a fresh take on the material. Which, as it turns out, is exactly what Lopez has seemingly managed to do.

While Nic Pizzolatto is off working on his Vince Vaughn and Al Pacino-starring drama, episode 2 of "True Detective: Night Country" not only proves why bringing in fresh blood was a good idea, but it also demonstrates exactly why Lopez was the perfect choice.