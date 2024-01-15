True Detective: Night Country Wears Its Horror Inspirations On Its Sleeve

This post contains spoilers for the first episode of "True Detective: Night Country."

It has been 10 years since the first season of "True Detective" aired on HBO, kickstarting an unforgettable legacy that still endures. The case at the center of this first season was mired in dark secrets and a unique brand of esoterism, coupled with the horrors of cosmic entities that may or may not have been lurking within the ruins of Carcosa. While the transgressions of the Tuttle cult were unspeakably evil, highlighting the worst that humans are capable of, there is an unmistakeable otherworldly aura to the first season, be it in the form of aerial spirals or visions that told a darker truth. "True Detective: Night Country," the fourth and latest season in the franchise, continues the tradition of dissecting a case that seems grounded in practicality but delves into the ominous supernatural in ways that call back to the original.

"Night Country" offers a premise that evolves into its own character in the first episode itself, namely the fictional mining town of Ennis, situated in the snowy vistas of Alaska. The unforgivable cold and the perpetual darkness add to the moody, intense crime procedural, where a group of researchers go missing from their arctic research base — an event that seems to be tied to an unresolved murder case from years ago. While "Night Country" reinvents its "True Detective" brand with a story that feels deliciously gritty and character-driven from the get-go, it also wears its cosmic horror inspirations on its sleeve, with obvious tie-ins with the esoteric themes that run through the labyrinth of season 1's mystery.