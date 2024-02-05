Here's Every Major Theory About What's Really Going On In True Detective: Night Country

Given the fact that episode 4 of "Night Country" ends with Navarro having seemingly gone deaf after a run-in on an abandoned ship, it seems like it's time to start talking about HAARP. A real-life Alaskan organization, HAARP stands for High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program. According to a 2007 fact sheet, the project has been funded by the Air Force, navy, and Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, and it's no surprise that a military project in remote Alaska has inspired a whole host of conspiracy theories.

In 2015, the HAARP research facility became part of the University of Fairbanks Alaska, and it continues to study "the properties and behavior of the ionosphere," per its official website. The ionosphere is a part of the earth's atmosphere that reflects radio waves, and HAARP studies it using "the world's most capable high-power, high-frequency transmitter." The older fact sheet is even more intriguing in its description, as it says the program has a giant radio transmitter that's "used to stimulate small, well-defined volumes of ionosphere."

So what does this have to do with "True Detective: Night Country"? Probably nothing, but the fact that Alaska has a real-life research project involving strange radio waves has led to some wild ideas, like Hugo Chavez's reported claim that the transmitter is a "tectonic weapon" that caused the 2010 Haiti earthquake. Obviously, sound waves aren't the same as radio waves, but it's possible that "True Detective" could use HAARP as a jumping-off point for a fictional government testing cover-up of its own. Add the fact that people in Alaska have reported hearing an inexplicable noise dubbed the "sky trumpets," and it doesn't seem like a stretch that Ennis could be home to secret military testing that's hurting locals — and perhaps even driving them to hallucinate.