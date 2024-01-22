True Detective: Night Country Just Confirmed It's A Direct Sequel To Season 1

This post contains spoilers for "True Detective: Night Country."

When the trailer for "True Detective: Night Country" arrived in 2023, it was exciting for many reasons. Not only was the crime anthology series returning after an extended break, the trailer for "Night Country" contained several spiral symbols, suggesting fans of the first season were in for a treat.

Back in 2014, season 1 of Nic Pizzolatto's series introduced us to detectives Marty Hart (Woody Harrelson) and Rustin Cohle (Matthew McConaughey), whose investigation into the disappearance and murder of several girls in and around Lafayette, Louisiana, led them to uncover a child abuse ring with members in the upper echelons of society. Throughout that season, the spiral symbol appeared, both at crime scenes and in Rust's post-addiction visions, and seemed to represent this so-called "Yellow King" cult.

This coterie of powerful individuals worshipped the mysterious king in question, with Pizzolatto borrowing from Robert Chambers' 1895 short story collection "The King in Yellow" to provide much of the mythos in which the cult believed. The most disturbing thing about the season, however, was the fact that by the end, Hart and Cohle had only managed to kill the serial killer responsible for the murders they were investigating, and were far from dismantling the more widespread elements of the cult itself. This so-called "spread" has since fascinated fans of the show, with theories abounding about how far the cult goes.

So, when the spiral showed up in the trailer, many fans of that inaugural run of episodes were hopeful that we'd finally be getting some answers. Now, with episode 2 of "Night Country," new showrunner Issa Lopez has seemingly dropped some subtle bombshells that confirm that we are, in fact, witnessing the official sequel to season 1.