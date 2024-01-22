True Detective: Night Country Just Confirmed It's A Direct Sequel To Season 1
This post contains spoilers for "True Detective: Night Country."
When the trailer for "True Detective: Night Country" arrived in 2023, it was exciting for many reasons. Not only was the crime anthology series returning after an extended break, the trailer for "Night Country" contained several spiral symbols, suggesting fans of the first season were in for a treat.
Back in 2014, season 1 of Nic Pizzolatto's series introduced us to detectives Marty Hart (Woody Harrelson) and Rustin Cohle (Matthew McConaughey), whose investigation into the disappearance and murder of several girls in and around Lafayette, Louisiana, led them to uncover a child abuse ring with members in the upper echelons of society. Throughout that season, the spiral symbol appeared, both at crime scenes and in Rust's post-addiction visions, and seemed to represent this so-called "Yellow King" cult.
This coterie of powerful individuals worshipped the mysterious king in question, with Pizzolatto borrowing from Robert Chambers' 1895 short story collection "The King in Yellow" to provide much of the mythos in which the cult believed. The most disturbing thing about the season, however, was the fact that by the end, Hart and Cohle had only managed to kill the serial killer responsible for the murders they were investigating, and were far from dismantling the more widespread elements of the cult itself. This so-called "spread" has since fascinated fans of the show, with theories abounding about how far the cult goes.
So, when the spiral showed up in the trailer, many fans of that inaugural run of episodes were hopeful that we'd finally be getting some answers. Now, with episode 2 of "Night Country," new showrunner Issa Lopez has seemingly dropped some subtle bombshells that confirm that we are, in fact, witnessing the official sequel to season 1.
Those spiral symbols weren't just Easter eggs
So far, "Night Country" has fulfilled one of season 1's biggest promises by restoring the cosmic horror element that was missing from the second and third seasons. But with episode 2, we now know we're most definitely in the same universe as our old friends Marty Hart and Rust Cohle. What's more, we now know the case in "Night Country" is very much connected to the case in season 1.
In what is quickly shaping up to be the best season of "True Detective" since the original, Jodie Foster's Police Chief Liz Danvers investigates the death of a group of research workers who vanished from the Tsalal Arctic research station near the fictional Ennis, Alaska. Alongside State Trooper Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis), who's convinced the disappearance is connected to one of her previous murder cases, Danvers delves into the mystery of what caused an entire team of scientists to end up sunken into the Alaskan tundra, suspended in a frozen "corpsicle."
After the discovery of this horrific diorama at the end of episode 1, the second installment gives us our most obvious spiral symbol yet, when the police discover the sign on a deceased scientist's forehead. This comes after the first episode also gave us several season 1 references that may or may not have been Easter eggs: the abandoned Lone Star beer bottle (Rust's personal favorite) in the research center, the spiral symbol on the cupboard in Peter Prior (Finn Bennet)'s house, and yet another spiral symbol formed by Danver's arrangement of evidence photos in her home.
Now, however, we know for sure that these weren't simply Easter eggs or Issa Lopez's attempt to reinterpret the use of the spiral symbol; they're a direct reference to the events of season 1.
Follow the money
After the overt spiral-symbol-on-the-forehead appearance at the start of episode 2, we knew we were in for something big this time around — and we sure got it. Later in the episode, Peter Prior informs Liz Danvers about his research into the Tsalal research station. Danvers asked her de facto apprentice to look into the facility, which turned up one very interesting tidbit: the whole enterprise was funded by something called Tuttle United.
Season 1 fans will know that Tuttle was the name of the powerful Louisiana family seemingly behind the child abuse ring in season 1. The cult began with Sam Tuttle, likely around the 1930s, and continued throughout the following decades, right up to when Marty Hart and Rust Cohle began their investigation in the '90s. This uncovered the fact that Sam Tuttle's son, Billy Lee Tuttle, set up a Christian school system that was basically a front for providing kids to the cult, of which his cousin, Louisiana senator Edwin Tuttle, was also a member.
Again, the question left lingering at the end of season 1 was how far beyond these two prominent individuals this rot had seeped. Marty and Rust managed to kill Erroll Childress, the son of Sam Tuttle's own illegitimate son, William Childress. But none of the more powerful members of the cult were ever brought to justice, though it's insinuated that Billy Lee Tuttle may have been killed and that other members were outed when Rust released his findings to authorities.
Now, with the Tuttles being mentioned in episode 2 of "Night Country," we know for sure that the evil cadre is still active. Whatever is going on in Ennis, Alaska, it seems to be tied to Marty and Rust's investigation, which makes sense since the whole season feels like it's putting Rust's final line of dialogue from season 1 to the ultimate test.
Night Country feels like the official sequel to season 1
"Night Country" might have a hip new theme song and shift the focus to a setting about as far from Louisiana as possible, but when you combine all the other allusions to season 1 with Peter Prior mentioning the Tuttle name, season 4 starts to feel like a true sequel to the original season. But there's also another big reveal in episode 2 that confirms we're very much picking up where Rust and Marty left off. In episode 4 of the first season, Rust confirms that he himself is from Alaska and that his father's name is Travis. In episode 2 of "Night Country," we learn that the mysterious figure who appeared to Fiona Shaw's Rose Aguineau and led her to the "corpsicle" in episode 1 was her late husband. The husband's name? Travis Cohle.
That pretty much confirms Rose is Rust's mother, or at least that Travis was his father, suggesting Rust is even more involved in "Night Country" than we thought.
Thus far, all the allusions to season 1 could have been written off as Easter eggs — Issa Lopez's attempt to signal to season 1 fans that she understands the significance of Nic Pizzolatto's inaugural run of episodes and is bringing a similar tone to her vision for the show. But with these latest revelations, we know that the new showrunner is finally giving us the long-awaited direct sequel to season 1.
New episodes of "True Detective: Night Country" premiere on Sundays on Max.