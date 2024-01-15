Yes, You've Definitely Heard The True Detective: Night Country Theme Song Before

This post contains spoilers for the premiere of "True Detective: Night Country."

Historically, "True Detective" theme songs have always been unusual earworms. In its first season, The Handsome Family's "Far From Any Road" set a strange tone with its percussive arrangement, deep twang, and lyrics like "When the last light warms the rocks/And the rattlesnakes unfold/Mountain cats will come to drag away your bones." Mix in the intro's moody, cloudy, sometimes objectifying silhouette shots, and viewers got a good sense of what "True Detective" was all about. Season 2 kept the silhouettes but replaced the country tune with Leonard Cohen's gravelly, whispery "Nevermind," while the show's third season featured blues singer Son Houses' "Death Letter Blues."

"True Detective" returns this week with a new title ("True Detective: Night Country") and a new theme song, and this time the show's signature tune is far from obscure. Instead, it's Billie Eilish's triple platinum, Billboard-topping 2019 hit "bury a friend." Given the skeptical approach fans of the original "True Detective" take to each new season, the inclusion of mainstream pop artist Eilish might leave some scratching their heads. But if you can forget all the times you've heard it before and listen to the song with fresh ears, it's actually a perfect fit for this wickedly thrilling new story.