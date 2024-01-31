True Detective: Night Country Creator Issa López Responds To Nic Pizzolatto's Criticisms

Grisly murders, strange (possibly supernatural) happenings, and more polar bears than you can count aren't the only sources of drama associated with this ongoing season of "True Detective: Night Country." You know that old axiom about how you can't please everybody? Oftentimes, that goes double and even triple for creatives who used to be involved with a particular production. Boy, howdy, do we have fresh proof of that today.

New writer, director, and showrunner Issa López has already faced more than her fair share of unwarranted hate for the newest season of the HBO series, which had fallen on hard times prior to her involvement. That was primarily thanks to two straight seasons commonly considered to be far inferior to the acclaimed debut. Even the most diehard fans of season 1 agreed that original series creator Nic Pizzolatto simply hadn't been able to recapture the lightning-in-a-bottle phenomenon from 2014, though there's hardly much shame in that. What is pretty appalling, however, was the fact that certain disgruntled viewers went on a review-bombing tantrum aimed at season 4 without ever even giving "Night Country" a chance. (López subsequently, and rightfully, called out their immaturity.)

Now, however, things have reached a new low. Pizzolatto, of all people, has now gotten in on the bad-faith reactions to what most agree is the best season of "True Detective" since the first, once again putting López on the defensive. To her credit, however, she has gracefully taken the high road with her response.