Tigers Are Not Afraid's Issa Lopez Will Direct The Girl With A Thousand Names For HBO Max

"The Girl with a Thousand Names" is described as a "fantastically real story of a child from another world, trapped in our broken reality... without documents, in a detention center for unaccompanied minors and children separated from their families at the U.S. border." It sounds like a parable very much in the same vein as "Tigers Are Not Afraid," in that it uses fantasy to explore the horrors of the real world. Color me intrigued for sure, not least of all given the growing similarities between López and Guillermo del Toro's style and interests as storytellers.

Unsurprisingly, del Toro himself was very taken with "Tigers Are Not Afraid" and is now set to produce what López has described as a "werewolf-Western" film that she will direct for Searchlight Pictures. López is also working on "Our Lady of Tears," a movie based on the Epic Magazine article, "The Haunting of Girlstown," that she will write and direct for producer Jason Blum and Blumhouse, as well as a film based on the Matthew Baker short story, "Lost Souls," which Noah Hawley is producing for Searchlight. However, it looks like "The Girl with a Thousand Names" is sitting at the top of her to-do list for the time being.

"The Girl with a Thousand Names" has yet to receive a premiere date on HBO Max.