15 Best Sci-Fi Actors Of All Time, Ranked

No genre demands quite as much of its actors as science fiction. Not only does it regularly ask its actors to carry material that is every bit as emotionally taxing as mainstream dramas, it also demands that they stretch their imaginations to extraordinary lengths from the moment they read the script through a production process that might be 90% green-screen work.

Then there's the elaborately cumbersome costumes, the prosthetics that take hours to apply, the fight choreography and dangerous stunt work, the made-up jargon. And when all is said and done, these performers fight their way through grueling marketing campaigns where their sci-fi bona fides are relentlessly scrutinized and tested, only for the fanbase to turn on them over choices usually outside their control.

Being a sci-fi actor is as difficult as it is under-appreciated. The actors below put their careers on the line with no expectation of winning awards or acclaim. They did it for the fans (and probably the paycheck).

These are the 15 best sci-fi actors of all time.