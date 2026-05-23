15 Best Sci-Fi Actors Of All Time, Ranked
No genre demands quite as much of its actors as science fiction. Not only does it regularly ask its actors to carry material that is every bit as emotionally taxing as mainstream dramas, it also demands that they stretch their imaginations to extraordinary lengths from the moment they read the script through a production process that might be 90% green-screen work.
Then there's the elaborately cumbersome costumes, the prosthetics that take hours to apply, the fight choreography and dangerous stunt work, the made-up jargon. And when all is said and done, these performers fight their way through grueling marketing campaigns where their sci-fi bona fides are relentlessly scrutinized and tested, only for the fanbase to turn on them over choices usually outside their control.
Being a sci-fi actor is as difficult as it is under-appreciated. The actors below put their careers on the line with no expectation of winning awards or acclaim. They did it for the fans (and probably the paycheck).
These are the 15 best sci-fi actors of all time.
15. Keanu Reeves
"The Matrix" is safely one of the defining works of art of the 21st century. Much of that impact is certainly owed to sister writers-directors Lilly and Lana Wachowski — but the breakout leading performance from Keanu Reeves deserves credit the actor rarely gets. Over the course of the four increasingly heady films, Reeves' Neo serves as an anchor for an audience trying to navigate metanarratives, technobabble, and philosophical pontifications. That's a deceptively easy task for a performer in and of itself, impressive even without factoring the stunt work the role required.
Reeves' work in sci-fi has been decidedly mixed outside "The Matrix." "Replicas," "Johnny Mnemonic," and "The Day the Earth Stood Still" aren't just low-points for his career — they're low-points for the genre at large. At the other end of the spectrum, the "Bill & Ted" trilogy mostly lives up to the "excellent" promise of its original title. Reeves and his co-star Alex Winter have such evergreen chemistry that "Bill & Ted Face the Music" succeeds as a sequel despite a 30 year gap between films. Reeves also starred in Richard Linklater's ambitious, rotoscoped feature "A Scanner Darkly."
14. Scarlett Johansson
Though Scarlett Johansson had been acting since the mid-'90s (and had earned significant acclaim for her work in Sofia Coppola's "Lost in Translation"), many casual moviegoers know her best as Natasha Romanoff, the Black Widow of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Johansson made her debut in 2010's "Iron Man 2," where she was constrained to the stereotype of the comic book femme fatale.
Johansson has been open about her frustrations with Marvel's inconsistent use of the character — in later films, especially "Avengers: Endgame" and her 2021 headlining feature, she was able to portray a psychologically complex version of the character fans had been desperate for. She left the MCU soon afterward, and has since found further sci-fi success in the "Jurassic World" franchise.
While we did take into account the misfires of "Ghost in the Shell" and "The Island," Johansson still makes the cut for this list off her unique range within the genre. In addition to her blockbuster work, she has earned acclaim in varied sci-fi projects like "Asteroid City," "Her," and, most of all, Jonathan Glazer's chilling 2013 feature "Under the Skin."
13. Oscar Isaac
In the age of franchise dominance, in which many would-be movie stars have had their professional personas all but swallowed whole by the characters they've played, Oscar Isaac is one of very few actors who have established a distinct identity for themselves in and out of the genre fare. This is especially impressive, given that he was introduced to most audiences through the role of Poe Dameron in "Star Wars." His talent was integral to Disney's sequel trilogy from the start — so much so that J.J. Abrams reversed his decision to kill the character off in "The Force Awakens" just to get Isaac on board.
At the time, Isaac was known to A24 fans as Nathan Bateman, the sociopathic, hubristic tech CEO from Alex Garland's "Ex Machina." The 2014 feature is still one of the best films of his career, alongside Garland's later feature "Annihilation" and Denis Villeneuve's "Dune." In 2025, he took on the role of Victor Frankenstein in Guillermo del Toro's adaptation of the classic Mary Shelley novel. Isaac's unusually villainous take on the character set him apart from previous actors and helped elevate the film as one of the year's best.
12. Gillian Anderson
It's hard to overstate how influential Gillian Anderson's Dana Scully was in sci-fi. As alluded to in the previous summary of Scarlett Johansson's MCU work, the genre has come a long way in terms of how it portrays women, and "The X-Files" was a major instrument of change in that regard. Beyond being a skilled FBI agent, Anderson portrayed Scully as an absolute authority in almost any room she walked into on the show.
She was confident and respected, most of all by her partner Fox Mulder (David Duchovny). That the two grew to be intimate friends throughout the series without developing a romantic subplot was also extraordinary in and of itself. In 2018, a study conducted by the Geena Davis Institute found that women who were familiar with Anderson's character were significantly more confident that they could succeed in traditionally male-dominated careers, particularly within STEM. They call it "The Scully Effect."
Anderson has a limited sci-fi resume outside of "The X-Files" (her most notable role is in 2025's "Tron: Ares"), but the actor has expressed her interest in returning for Ryan Coogler's upcoming reboot of the series.
11. Linda Hamilton
Several actors on this list owe their careers to James Cameron. Few matched his effort like Linda Hamilton. The same year the actor appeared in the horror flick "Children of the Corn," Hamilton was cast as Sarah Connor in Cameron's "The Terminator." Her performance as Sarah Connor is strong, but it takes a back seat to the leading men-of-action who spend the movie fighting over her — then came "Terminator 2: Judgment Day."
Hamilton underwent a complete physical transformation for the 1991 sequel, which brilliantly transitioned her from a compelling damsel in distress to a hardened action hero in her own right. Her evolution wasn't just skin deep — where Hamilton spent most of the original film reacting to danger and falling in love, she spends the sequel clawing back what remains of her humanity from the robots who destroyed her future.
Following "Terminator: Dark Fate" in 2019, Hamilton has moved on from the franchise for good. However, she recently starred in the little-known sci-fi thriller "Osiris" and guest-starred on the final season of "Stranger Things."
10. Kurt Russell
Outside cult cinema circles, Kurt Russell isn't traditionally recognized as a sci-fi actor. For those who appreciated the full breadth of the genre's offering, however, his work as a rugged, grounding force in almost alienatingly bizarre films earns him a spot among legends like Linda Hamilton and Keanu Reeves.
The highlights of Russell's sci-fi career come from his collaborations with John Carpenter — 1981's "Escape from New York" and 1982's "The Thing." The former film, in which Russell debuted as ex-Special Forces operator Snake Plissken (without question one of the most iconic action heroes in '80s cinema), was a box office smash and a modest hit with critics that led to an ill-fated sequel; the latter film was a total flop from the get-go.
It might have been a blow for the actor at the time, still nursing his near-miss with "Star Wars" stardom. Today, both films are considered among the best of Russell's career, as well as two of the best science fiction films of all time.
9. Doug Jones
From Peter Mayhew to Javier Botet, genre films owe much of the wonder they conjure to the unusual performances of the artists who bury themselves under pounds of fur, prosthetics, and makeup. Of them all, none have made a mark quite as indelible as Doug Jones.
If you know neither Jones' name or face, there's still a strong chance you've enjoyed his work. He is best known for his collaborations with Guillermo del Toro, a partnership that can be traced back to the 1997 film "Mimic." Del Toro cast Jones in a range of roles after their meeting, including the Faun and the Pale Man in his breakout hit "Pan's Labyrinth" (which Jones was afraid he'd ruin), the aquatic superhero Abe Sapien in the "Hellboy" films, and the Amphibian Man in his Academy Award-winning romantic drama "The Shape of Water." Jones' performance in the latter film is almost entirely non-verbal, inhuman, and often unsettling — it's also one of the most emotionally effective sci-fi performances of all time.
Jones nearly retired from prosthetics-heavy work before being cast as a lead on "Star Trek: Discovery." The series ran for five seasons.
8. Arnold Schwarzenegger
Arnold Schwarzenegger is, like Kurt Russell, largely known as a quintessential '80s action star. He also just so happens to have led some of the biggest films that helped define the sci-fi genre as we know it today — not to mention the fact that those very films helped the actor become Governor of California.
The pinnacle of Schwarzenegger's career overall is, unsurprisingly, "The Terminator." James Cameron's breakout film turned the Austrian bodybuilder into a household name overnight, his coldly menacing delivery and distinctive accent perfectly suited for the titular villain. He has remained at the heart of the "Terminator" franchise throughout its lifespan, making it watchable even at its lowest points.
Schwarzenegger also starred in the original "Predator" film, "Total Recall," and the first adaptation of "The Running Man," all of which (though varying in quality) have earned a place in sci-fi history largely off the back of Schwarzenegger's star power. He was so charismatic in his prime that even his Mr. Freeze is memorable, despite coming from one of the worst "Batman" movies ever made.
7. Andy Serkis
Like Doug Jones, Andy Serkis' contributions to sci-fi are sometimes overlooked because of how much he disappears into his work. But as fans of the "Lord of the Rings" franchise know too well, Serkis makes himself a canvas through the digital world rather than with prosthetics, allowing him to believably portray characters far from human in terms of their physicality. At the same time, his performance makes the likes of Godzilla and King Kong more emotionally engaging, more human than actual human characters.
Aside from Gollum, moviegoers might know him best by his villainous work as Klaue in "Black Panther" or Supreme Leader Snoke in the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy (he also made a surprise return to "Star Wars" in the second season of "Andor"). The best role of his career thus far is the revolutionary ape warrior Caesar in the rebooted "Planet of the Apes" franchise. His performance was as committed, pioneering, and impactful on the future of film as anything we've seen on the big screen this century.
6. Leonard Nimoy
We'll be blunt — Leonard Nimoy earns a place this high on this list just for his work in "Star Trek" alone. Though there have been stories about another actor turning down the role, it's impossible to imagine anyone else playing the Vulcan first officer Spock, much less that they could do so and make the role half as interesting or believable. Creator Gene Roddenberry had a feeling that Nimoy would play an alien unlike any other actor — his instincts proved true, as many major, humanoid extraterrestrial characters borrow from his work, consciously or otherwise.
Nimoy has played several characters in other sci-fi projects, including "Fringe" and "Invasion of the Body Snatchers." The legacy the late actor left behind was almost entirely through his contributions to "Star Trek." He used his success to champion the genre unabashedly at every opportunity, directing multiple "Star Trek" films and graciously returning to the role of Spock in what would be his final on-screen appearance before his passing.
5. Jeff Goldblum
It's hard not to find space for Jeff Goldblum on any "best actor" list. He's one of the most unconventional and idiosyncratic movie stars in film, yet is so universally beloved that he's been pushed to the front of blockbuster projects for the better part of his career.
Even narrowing the scope to just sci-fi, it's hard to pick a favorite. He's been entrancing as satellite engineer David Levinson in the culturally enduring "Independence Day," Jack in "Invasion of the Body Snatchers," the playfully despotic Grandmaster in "Thor: Ragnarok," and a seductive alien in the bizarre comedy "Earth Girls Are Easy" (or even the equally-seductive alien in "Asteroid City"). Many hardcore sci-fi fans will surely point to his star-making role in David Cronenberg's "The Fly" as his best work — indeed, his performance as a scientist who accidentally transforms himself is the strongest leading role of his career.
However, out of his impressive body of work, Dr. Ian Malcolm in "Jurassic Park" stands out the most. Goldblum uses his singular charm and range to full effect, stealing the entire film in what is arguably the second-greatest supporting performance in sci-fi cinema.
4. Zoe Saldaña
Of all the actors on the list, only one has the decisive, quantitative data to back up their position. Zoe Saldaña is the highest-grossing actor of all time at the worldwide box office, a record she has maintained by dedicating her talents to some of the biggest franchises in cinema history. She started (and nearly ended) her blockbuster career with "Pirates of the Caribbean," then went on to join the fresh-faced ensemble of J.J. Abrams' "Star Trek" films in 2009. Her performance as Nyota Uhura honored the original series, but it wasn't her biggest sci-fi role of the year.
That would, of course, be the warrior Neytiri in James Cameron's "Avatar." She reprised the role in two sequels so far – one of which should've earned her an Oscar win. To complete the multi-billion dollar trifecta, Saldaña also played Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She's one of the most consistent and recognizable actors in 21st-century sci-fi, at least until she decides to leave the genre behind.
3. Harrison Ford
No one is quicker to discount their impact on the sci-fi genre than Harrison Ford – maybe because he's tired of answering the same goofy questions about lore over and over again. Regardless, there's no denying that the vast majority of sci-fi's leading men — from Spike Spiegel in "Cowboy Bebop" to Star-Lord in "Guardians of the Galaxy" — owe their success to him.
Ford's Han Solo defined what a roguish antihero looked and acted like in sci-fi. In a world where he was forced to wield a comically over-sized gun, hang out with a dog-like, growling companion, and generally treat space-wizard drama with life-and-death seriousness, Ford imbued his character with an impossible amount of cool. That charisma is gravitational in its effect, with Han single-handedly bringing balance to the tone of the original "Star Wars" trilogy.
As great as he was at playing the sarcastic and often exasperated outsider, "Blade Runner" proved that the actor had the talent and the respect for the sci-fi genre to earnestly lead one of its greatest films. Whether he likes it or not, Ford is responsible for some of the most memorable moments in science fiction cinema.
2. Patrick Stewart
Basically every other actor on this list has a role that clearly defines their place in the sci-fi world. Patrick Stewart has two.
Through the late-'80s and '90s, the trained thespian was elevated to genre immortality through his commanding performance as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Filling the impossible shoes of William Shatner's James T. Kirk and then some, he literally helped create the next generation of "Star Trek" fans that sustained the franchise into the new millennium (ironic, considering he wasn't a fan himself when he was cast). Decades after its end, Stewart helped shape the character's revival in "Star Trek: Picard," one of the best modern "Star Trek" series that ended with a critically acclaimed final season in 2023.
Concurrently, Stewart was one of the stars of Fox's "X-Men" franchise, playing Professor X (opposite the man who nearly cost him "Star Trek"). Stewart's performance as Charles Xavier has transcended decades as well, and he has yet to take his final bow in the chair — though many thought he would after his acclaimed turn in "Logan." Nonetheless, he remains the model for actors who wish to treat science fiction and Shakespeare with the same level of craft.
1. Sigourney Weaver
Sci-fi fans will enthusiastically argue about anything, but even the genre's most contrarian voices will have a hard time debating that Sigourney Weaver isn't the undisputed Queen of Science Fiction.
The actor has made a significant impact on nearly every major franchise and subgenre within the sci-fi canon. She was both Dana and Zuul in "Ghostbusters." She played both a middle-aged human scientist and a fully mo-capped Na'vi child in James Cameron's "Avatar" series. Despite her extensive sci-fi background, she was cast in the beloved "Star Trek" riff "Galaxy Quest." After almost joining the Fox "X-Men" universe as a major villain, she joined the MCU as the antagonist of Netflix's "The Defenders" (though she did need a bit of a comic book crash-course at the time). Plus, she has finally found her way to the galaxy far, far away in "The Mandalorian and Grogu."
Of course, her career-defining role is that of Ellen Ripley in the "Alien" series. The character not only shaped Weaver's career, but how audiences saw women in action and sci-fi movies. There is no Sarah Connor or Dana Scully, no Furiosa or Nancy Wheeler without her. That single performance is one of, if not the most influential in the genre as a whole, comparable only to Harrison Ford's Han Solo or Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man. Her work in the sequel, "Aliens," earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.
Modern sci-fi would simply not be as compelling, textured, or inclusive without Sigourney Weaver. She is the greatest science fiction actor of all time.