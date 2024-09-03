Leonard Nimoy's 5 Best Movie & TV Roles Outside Of Star Trek, Ranked

It's hard not to love Leonard Nimoy. The gifted actor, writer, director, and photographer was not just the absolute perfect person to bring Spock to life on "Star Trek," but he was also, by all accounts, a genuinely wonderful human being. Nimoy always brought a sense of kindness and respect to those he met, and feedback from fans would indicate that he was always a genuine soul, right up until the day he passed.

Although fans will likely debate this fact until the sun burns out, Spock is what elevated "Star Trek" beyond "good" into "great," and his character laid the groundwork for how "Trek" stories should be told in every iteration moving forward. His character was the embodiment of how logic and emotion are at the core of just about every conflict a being could face, making him both an outsider to the humans he worked alongside ... yet, given his emotional honesty and social awkwardness, perhaps the most "human" of them all.

But Nimoy was so much more than just Spock, and it's been long overdue for /Film to pay tribute to his best roles beyond "Star Trek." Here are his five best roles beyond Spock.