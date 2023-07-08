Casting Leonard Nimoy In Star Trek Was A Piece Of Cake

If I were a working actor, I wonder how I would feel about bringing to life a character that would come to be iconic. On the one hand, you will enjoy notoriety and success afforded to so few actors that you have to be grateful. On the other, you can become linked to the character so fully that nobody will ever be able to see you as anything other than that character for the rest of your career, and in a business where the goal is to play many different types of people, an iconic character can put a stop to all that. I know it seems silly to be wary of success at such a major level, and there are plenty of actors out there content with nailing that one part. I just know that if I were in that situation that I would always be a little perturbed about my career possibilities after I finished playing that character.

Few have dealt with this double-edged sword more acutely than Leonard Nimoy with his portrayal of the Vulcan Starfleet officer Spock in "Star Trek." During his life, he published two memoirs. One was called "I Am Not Spock," and the second was "I Am Spock." He was fully aware of the shadow that character cast over him, and nearly 60 years after the show's premiere, Nimoy and Spock are still one and the same.

Often when we think about characters like this, we think, "Nobody else could've played that part." Well, for creator Gene Roddenberry, he felt the same way, and when he was first bringing "Star Trek" to life, there was only one person he thought could play Spock. And although multiple actors have even taken up the role to great acclaim over the years, Roddenberry was right.