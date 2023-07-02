Gene Roddenberry's Threatening Star Trek Letter To Leonard Nimoy And William Shatner

The opening credits of the original "Star Trek" listed only three members of the cast: William Shatner as Captain Kirk, Leonard Nimoy as Mr. Spock, and DeForest Kelley as Dr. Leonard McCoy. The rest of the show's cast — Nichelle Nichols, George Takei, James Doohan, and Walter Koenig — were listed in the closing credits.

Modern Trekkies tend to think of every "Star Trek" show as an ensemble piece. For fans, each member of the cast was just as important as any other member, and every character was given an opportunity to shine in episodes written entirely for them. To be sure, the captains on each "Trek" show received more stories than any other character — after all, they had the hardest job — but that didn't make the lower-ranking officers any less important. The egalitarian approach to the shows' ensembles is in keeping with the central themes of the franchise. "Star Trek" takes place in a future where everyone is listened to and considered because everyone is intelligent and eager to contribute to the betterment of humankind.

Shatner and Nimoy did not share this view. Indeed, it seems that because they received top billing, the two actors both figured they should be the stars of the show. There were other regular characters, yes, but Shatner and Nimoy were happy to upstage them and keep them relegated off to the side while they each hogged the spotlight. Shatner's treatment of his co-stars has been reported numerous times and several "Star Trek" actors have hated him for years.

When Shatner's and Nimoy's egos became too large for the room, show creator Gene Roddenberry wrote a harshly worded letter, handily preserved in the pages of "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Complete, Uncensored, Unauthorized Oral History of Star Trek: The First 25 Years."