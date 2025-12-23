The Disney Sci-Fi Franchise That Helped Lead Gillian Anderson To Her Iconic X-Files Role
Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) from "The X-Files" may have been an homage to a different character, but she's an icon in her own right. Scully is the blueprint for the self-assured woman in STEM, so much so that the character's empowering representation kick-started The Scully Effect. An exceptional FBI Special Agent/medical doctor, she's a grounded counterpart to her more instinct-driven partner, Fox Mulder (David Duchovny). These contradictory personalities are delightful subversions of familiar stereotypes, where Mulder's obsessive impulses are contrasted against Scully's science-backed skepticism. The duo works incredibly well together and are more than just their base personalities — they're complex, dynamic human beings who are allowed to be flawed, and most importantly, they're allowed to evolve.
But what ignited Anderson's earnest interest in sci-fi as a genre? In an interview with Radio Times, the actor explained that her involvement with "Tron: Ares" is something of a full-circle moment, as the original "Tron" had sparked her interest in the genre in the first place:
"I had been a fan of the first one [1982's 'Tron']. I think I came to it a bit late, but it probably had an impact or influenced — amongst other sci-fi films — my interest in even going into some of the sci-fi stuff I did early in my career. [It was] an accumulation of various things, and this is definitely one of the films that probably had that positive impact."
"Tron" has an astonishing, ahem, legacy for two reasons. One, it used extensive CGI during a time when that wasn't the norm, and second, it paints an interesting picture of artificial intelligence and its relationship with humankind. "Tron: Ares" attempts to reinvent these themes, but is sadly outshined by its predecessor (the criminally overlooked "Tron: Legacy"), which takes a more meaningful approach to its central premise.
Anderson's character in Tron: Ares could've been so much more
"Tron: Ares" doesn't really have much going for itself except a banger of a soundtrack by Nine Inch Nails (read /Film's review here). Its narrative and thematic merits are close to non-existent, as much of its messaging feels empty and completely divorced from what's already been established by the franchise. Greta Lee and Jodie Turner-Smith are given very little to work with, and even Anderson's presence fails to elevate the exposition-heavy sequences that severely lack momentum or whimsy.
"The X-Files" actor plays Elisabeth Dillinger, who rebuilt her father's company into a tech giant and passed it to her son, Julian (Evan Peters). It's Julian who dispatches "the perfect, expendable soldier," Ares (Jared Leto), into the real world with the intention of stealing something significant from ENCOM.
Anderson's Elisabeth is mostly delegated to parental oversight, where all she does is repeatedly warn Julian about overreaching the bounds of his ambition. Surely, someone with Anderson's caliber deserves a meatier character who does more than exist along the fringes of the narrative? Instead, Elisabeth falls victim to flimsy characterization in a film chock-full of folks with threadbare motivations, which is a shame considering the immensely talented cast who could've been given much, much more to work with.
Although "Tron: Ares" marks a (disappointing) return to sci-fi for Anderson, you can check out some overlooked genre titles she has been in over the years, including "Robot Overlords" and "UFO." In case you want more of Dana Scully after your umpteenth rewatch of "The X-Files," there's always "The X-Files Game" and "The X-Files: Resist or Serve," where Anderson once again voices the beloved character.