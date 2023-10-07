Patrick Stewart Had Three Rules For Star Trek: Picard – And They Broke One Of Them

Patrick Stewart was finished playing Captain Picard. The acclaimed actor had already played the character in 176 episodes of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," in one episode of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," and in four feature films, all between 1987 and 2002. Stewart hung up his uniform and was eager to take on other acting challenges. Indeed, the 2002 film "Star Trek: Nemesis" was a notorious bomb, and the last remaining series, "Star Trek: Enterprise" struggled through its final years before being canceled in 2005. For all intents and purposes, "Star Trek" was at an end, and Stewart could, if he so desired, merely reminisce at "Trek" conventions and stay in contact with the old castmates in his contacts folder.

When CBS All Access launched in 2017, however, Paramount became intensely keen on putting multiple new "Star Trek" shows into production. The streaming service, now called Paramount+, launched with "Star Trek: Discovery," a show set about a decade before the events of the original "Star Trek." The time came, it seems, to tap into some "Next Generation" nostalgia as well, and the new "Trek" honchos Akiva Goldsman and Alex Kurtzman approached Stewart about a new series called "Star Trek: Picard," a show to be set several decades after "Nemesis" that would catch up with the character in his old age.

Stewart's initial reaction? Hard pass. He had no interest. In his new autobiography "Making It So: A Memoir," Stewart recalls his need to explain his refusal to the Paramount executives and the hard sell they still gave him, even after his refusal. After being worn down, Stewart agreed to make another "Trek" series under three conditions.

The execs abided by two of them.