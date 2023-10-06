A Legendary Actor Tried To Convince Patrick Stewart To Turn Down Star Trek

According to Stewart, his actor friends all encouraged him to sign the contract, believing as Dontanville did that "Star Trek: The Next Generation" would fizzle out, but Stewart could make some good money in the meantime. This line of thought makes sense; in 1987, the last Trek show had been the relatively short-lived animated series over a decade earlier, and even the highly influential original series didn't last more than three seasons. "There was, however, a single dissenting voice," Stewart writes, and it was none other than the future Magneto to Stewart's Professor X. "Ian McKellen was not yet a close friend," Stewart detailed in the memoir, "but we had gotten to know each other casually in the Royal Shakespeare Company, where our tenures overlapped yet we somehow were never cast in the same show."

Stewart said that at the time he was still pretty shy around McKellen, whose work he thought "superior" to his own, but the pair ended up having lunch together when the contract signing process was still unfolding, and the actor was vehemently opposed. "When I told him I was going to sign the contract, he almost bodily prevented me from doing so," Stewart wrote, noting that McKellen said he had "too much important theater work to do" and shouldn't "throw that away to do TV." While Stewart said he trusted McKellen's counsel, he decided that he might only get one chance to lead an American TV show, so he had to make the most of it.