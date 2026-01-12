Zoe Saldana Just Swiped A Huge Box Office Record From Another Marvel Actor

Zoe Saldana has just claimed a massive record. The Oscar-winning actor of "Avatar" and "Guardians of the Galaxy" fame can now claim the crown as the highest-grossing movie star of all time. Thanks to the continued success of "Avatar: Fire and Ash" in theaters, Saldana has taken the title from one of her former Marvel Cinematic Universe co-stars, namely Scarlett Johansson ("Black Widow").

"Fire and Ash" has now made well over $1 billion at the box office, having accumulated more than $1.23 billion worldwide after its fourth weekend in theaters. With that, Saldana's movies have now grossed a total of $16.8 billion at the global box office. And even if we limit it to films where she's either been a central star or part of the core ensemble, that number is still $15.46 billion. That's a hugely impressive feat, considering that Saldana's career dates back to 2000. Plenty of other top-grossing actors (such as Tom Cruise or Samuel L. Jackson) have been at this for far longer.

Johansson previously took the record when "Jurassic World: Rebirth" hit theaters last year. Johansson's total sits at $16.4 billion (or $15.4 billion if we focus only on movies where she's been a lead or a major part of the ensemble). Both she and Saldana have benefitted greatly from their work in the MCU, which has generated more than $32 billion at the box office globally to date. That's a big reason why the list also includes the likes of Robert Downey Jr. ($14.3 billion) and Chris Pratt ($14.1 billion).

Jackson ($14.6 billion) held the title for a long time, in no small part thanks to his performances as Nick Fury. But the MCU has fallen from grace a bit at the box office lately, which is partly why Saldana now has the crown.