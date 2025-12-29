The Avatar Trilogy Now Owns A Huge Box Office Record Thanks To Fire And Ash

For anyone who still believes people don't care about "Avatar," the numbers tell you otherwise. James Cameron's original 2009 "Avatar" remains the biggest movie of all time, with more than $2.9 billion to its name. Now? Cameron gets to claim the only $6 billion movie trilogy ever as "Avatar: Fire and Ash" continued to crush it over the Christmas holiday, coming in above industry expectations.

"Fire and Ash" pulled in an estimated $64 million over its second weekend domestically, representing a mere 28% drop compared to its $89 million debut ahead of the holiday frame. Over the full, long Christmas holiday, it added $88 million to its total in North America. More importantly, it added a whopping $181.2 million overseas over the holiday, representing less than a 30% drop. All told, Cameron's third installment in the "Avatar" trilogy has now amassed $760.3 million globally through two weekends, including a whopping $542.7 million overseas.

With that, the franchise has collectively generated just over $6 billion, which also includes $2.32 billion from 2022's "Avatar: The Way of Water," which became Cameron's third film ever to take in at least $2 billion globally. "Titanic" ($2.19 billion) is also on that very impressive list.

No other movie trilogy in history is close to that mark. The "Star Wars" sequel trilogy ($4.48 billion), the "Jurassic World" trilogy ($3.98 billion), Tom Holland's "Spider-Man" trilogy ($3.96 billion), and the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy ($2.96 billion) are the next closest. And most of those aren't pure trilogies, as fourth installments have either happened or are in the works. Those numbers show us just how successful these movies have been. The first two "Avatar" movies alone made more than the next-closest trilogy on the list. That's genuinely staggering to consider.