Why Avatar Director James Cameron Thinks His Atomic Bomb Movie Will Be His Least Popular

There was a point — sometime before he released "Avatar: The Way of Water" in 2022 — when James Cameron said that he only wanted to make "Avatar" sequels for the rest of his career. Now that's he completed his third film in that series, "Avatar: Fire and Ash," Cameron has walked that back a little bit. Inspired by the success of Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" in 2023, Cameron decided to finally start developing a project based on the bombing of Hiroshima, a project he has been mulling over for quite some time. Specifically, Cameron aimed to make a film extrapolated from Charles Pellegrino's books "Ghosts of Hiroshima" (2025) and "The Last Train from Hiroshima" (2010). Cameron became deeply interested in the survivors of America's notoriously deadly attack on Japan, and even interviewed Tsutomu Yamaguchi, the attack's last survivor, in 2010. He was talking about his Hiroshima project as far back as 2010.

Cameron seemingly wants to make a film about the Hiroshima bombing as a rebuke of his own "Terminator" movies. In a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Cameron pointed out that science fiction movies make the nuclear apocalypse look like something that's not only easily survivable, but also "fun." Many seem to think that a nuclear war will create a wilder world of Mad Max cars and mutated super-monsters that one can do battle with.

Cameron wanted to stress that there won't be mutants and cool vehicles after a nuclear strike. "It's Hell," he said. And a movie about a real nuclear strike would be a bleak, bummer of a movie. He still wants to make "Ghosts of Hiroshima," but he knows it'll fail at the box office.