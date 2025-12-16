Avatar: Fire And Ash Review: James Cameron's Sci-Fi Epic Delivers On Multiple Levels

For the past 16 years, we've pondered the question: what is "Avatar?" While some have tediously yapped about the films' "cultural impact," others have explored the question from more compelling angles. Is it merely a passion project of filmmaker James Cameron? A version of the "white savior" myth (see: "Dune," "Dances With Wolves," etc.) with blue, cat-like humanoid aliens? A glorified tech demo that ushered in another era of 3D while also solidifying the switch from celluloid to digital projection? The answer became clearer with the release of "The Way of Water" in 2022, as that film doubled down on the strong theme of conservationism, as well as the various heady sci-fi concepts baked into the series' premise. What once was a story about a human Marine, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), essentially switching species and becoming a Na'vi through a cloned avatar body was now expanded to include not just his Na'vi family, but his adopted daughter, an immaculately conceived reincarnation of his old human mentor (both played by Sigourney Weaver). And that's just the tip of the proverbial iceberg!

To put it mildly, "Avatar" is overwhelming in just about every conceivable way. Trying to reduce it feels less like a small-minded reaction and more like a defense mechanism; it's too much to take at once. I myself have been a skeptic of the films over the past decade and change, but little by little I began to find my way toward having faith in Cameron and his epic opus. Finally, "Avatar: Fire and Ash" has made me a true believer. The film is not only as gorgeous as its predecessors were (even more so, I'd say) and chock full of action and spectacle, it's also the most conceptually fascinating and nakedly emotional installment of the trilogy. For all intents and purposes, it's the best one yet.