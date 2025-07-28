The Entire Avatar Timeline Explained
James Cameron truly is king of the world. He already became a legend with "The Terminator" and "Aliens," but then somehow topped himself with "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" — perhaps the best action film ever produced — and the terrific comedy-adventure "True Lies." Then, he went and directed the number one highest-grossing picture of all time — that remained atop the charts for months! — and swept the Oscars with 1997's "Titanic." At that point, most would call it a day and head home. But not James Cameron.
The hardworking artist then spent the next decade developing an ambitious new project that would once again push the boundaries of visual effects and create an entirely new universe for moviegoers to explore. We're talking, of course, about "Avatar," the massive franchise that likewise smashed box office records (including those set by "Titanic") and pissed off every cinephile who predicted Cameron would trip and fall over his own ambition.
Fast forward to the modern day, and we're awaiting the highly anticipated third installment of this incredibly popular, landmark franchise. For those in need of a refresher before diving back into the world of Pandora, we're explaining the entire timeline of "Avatar" so far. It's time to grab some unobtanium, lie down in the nearest Link Unit, and prepare for an extensive history lesson about Cameron's fascinating universe.
837 BCE
We can't cover all of Pandora's history here, so instead we'll highlight a few canonical pieces of pop culture that deepen our understanding of James Cameron's lore. In this case, the Cirque du Soleil touring production "Toruk – The First Flight" (seen above) takes place in 837 BCE and follows two Omatikaya Na'vi, Ralu and Entu, who set out to save the sacred Tree of Souls from a cataclysmic volcanic eruption by seeking the help of the mighty great leonopteryx — the big orange flying creature seen in "Avatar," also known as the "Last Shadow."
Gathering sacred objects from the lands of each of the four Na'vi clans, the heroes and their friend Tsyal journey into the Floating Mountains, where Entu becomes the first Na'vi to ride the great leonopteryx, earning the title Toruk Makto. His feat unites the surrounding clans to stop the eruption, with a Na'vi named Hawnutu'un of the Trr'ong Clan breaking apart rocks that hold back water needed to quell the lava and save the sacred tree (as further detailed in the comic series "Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – So'lek's Journey").
Since Entu's ride, five other Toruk Makto have risen, including Neytiri's great-great-grandfather and Jake Sully. That may sound like a lot of lore, but "Toruk – The First Flight" is a dazzling visual experience (and fully canonical, as producer Jon Landau told Polygon), with plenty of story and world-building to make it worthwhile for fans of the films.
2050 - 2124
As far as we can tell, based on information gathered from around the internet — as well as this fantastic YouTube video — Earth's resources began to falter in the 21st century due to overpopulation, pollution, and climate change. The Resources Development Administration (RDA) is formed in Silicon Valley, and humans turn their eyes to the stars in search of a new home, eventually discovering the moon Pandora orbiting the gas giant Polyphemus sometime between 2050 and 2077, according to "Avatar: The Game." Per the in-browser game "Pandora ROVR," the ISV Bradbury deploys the first two Remotely-Operated Ground Vehicles (ROVRs) to Pandora in 2084, followed by a third (delivered by the ISV Venture Star) that gathers critical data about the alien world.
Fast forward to 2119 — at least based on an interview with James Cameron in which he explained that the first film takes place "35 years into a whole colonization" — and we see the arrival of the first human explorers on Pandora. Over the next few decades, these settlers build Hell's Gate and begin exploring the surrounding territory. According to "The World of Avatar: A Visual Exploration," "the first human explorers to see the floating mountains were awestruck," though they were laughed at when they returned and tried to describe what they had seen.
Also of note, in 2124, Grace Augustine (Sigourney Weaver) arrives on Pandora to study the Na'vi and their culture, eventually becoming one of the 20 original Avatar drivers.
2124 - 2142
As we inch closer to the first "Avatar" film, our attention turns to Dr. Grace Augustine, the kindhearted scientist who would eventually identify the Pandora Neural Network, the force that binds all life on the moon. She arrived on Pandora in 2124 and immediately began studying her Na'vi neighbors. There's no official record of humanity's first contact with the Na'vi, nor do we know the exact date Grace met the Omatikaya clan. However, according to "Avatar: The Game" and the comic book "Avatar: Adapt or Die," Grace deduced the cause of a widespread illness among the Na'vi, learning that black goo from the RDA's operations at Hell's Gate had seeped into Pandora's water supply, contaminating wildlife and spreading sickness to the indigenous population.
Her actions gained the Na'vi's trust and allowed Grace to open her school in 2142. Over the next decade, she worked closely with the Omatikaya clan — including Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) and her sister Sylwanin (originally voiced by Tsai Chin in a deleted scene) — teaching them English and elements of human education.
An important detail left out of the film but revealed in the comic "Avatar: Tsu'tey's Path" is that Sylwanin was training to become Tsahik and was destined to marry Tsu'tey (Laz Alonso). After Sylwanin's tragic death (more below), Neytiri stepped into her sister's role, the first of several moments where an individual's destiny was reshaped by the Na'vi–human conflict.
2145 - 2148
Back on Earth, Tom Sully (Sam Worthington), twin brother of Jake Sully (also Worthington), begins training for the Avatar Program in 2145. A scientist with a PhD and likely a supporter of Grace's work, Tom spends three years preparing for the mission. During that time, he meets and befriends Norm Spellman (Joel David Moore), and he's just about to ship out to Pandora when a mugger kills him for — as Jake puts it — "the paper in his wallet."
Curiously, not much is known about Tom. Through conversations in "Avatar" and the comics "Avatar: Brothers" (found in the paperback copy of "Tsu'tey's Path") and "Avatar: The Next Shadow," we learn that the twins weren't close. Tom was the smart one, a math genius, while Jake was more of a daredevil. When Jake first arrives on Pandora, he and Norm don't get along, further underscoring the differences between him and his brother.
Otherwise, Tom is written off fairly quickly, with Jake stepping into his shoes to appease the investors who had already spent $20 million preparing Tom for Pandora.
In 2148, Jake learns of his brother's death and, with nothing left for him on Earth, agrees to take Tom's place on the six-year trip to Pandora. Like Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), Jake's path was irrevocably altered by the loss of a sibling. Could Pandora's great mother, Eywa, have been guiding events all along?
2152
In 2152, during Jake's journey to Pandora, an event occurred that deeply fractured relations between the Na'vi and the humans — and soured Grace's feelings toward the RDA. After nearly a decade of peaceful contact at the Old School House, many Na'vi had grown wary of the RDA's presence and began distancing themselves from Grace.
One afternoon, Sylwanin and a group of Na'vi attacked a Sec-Ops base, destroying equipment and setting fire to a bulldozer. The soldiers pursued them to Grace's school, where they hoped to find protection. Despite Grace's desperate attempts to intervene, Sylwanin and her companions were gunned down in cold blood right in front of Neytiri.
The school was shut down shortly afterward, and all communication with the Na'vi was severed. Around this same time, Quaritch (Stephen Lang) — already stationed on Pandora since an undisclosed date — was formally appointed chief of security operations, further escalating tensions that would later come to a head in "Avatar." This tragic history is partially revealed in deleted scenes from the extended cut of the film, where Grace recounts the schoolhouse massacre to Jake. Photos of her former students, including a young Neytiri, can also be seen decorating her remote lab, providing haunting reminders of the broken alliance.
2154
That brings us to the events of 2009's "Avatar," James Cameron's Oscar-winning motion picture about Jake Sully, a former Marine who enlists in the Avatar program on Pandora. His objective? Befriend the local Omatikaya tribe, learn their ways, and try to get them to leave their home peacefully, so the RDA can mine for a rare mineral known as unobtanium.
Jake, a paraplegic soldier hoping to get his legs back in return for his participation, does his part well. However, the more he learns about the Omatikaya and the closer he gets to Neytiri, the more he falls in love with the forest and eventually sees the error of his ways. His evolution jumbles the RDA's plans, prompting the ruthless Colonel Miles Quaritch to execute a full-scale military assault that destroys the Na'vi's Hometree.
Jake then becomes Toruk Makto (explored in more detail in the comic "Avatar: Brothers") and leads the united Na'vi clans into battle atop the great leonopteryx. A fierce conflict over the Tree of Souls ensues, leaving Quaritch dead and forcing the RDA off the moon — though some humans, including Norm Spellman, are invited to stay.
During this time, Grace Augustine, Tsu'tey, Trudy Chacón (Michelle Rodriguez), and Neytiri's father, Eytukan (Wes Studi), all perish. Jake marries Neytiri and assumes command of the Omatikaya. When last we see him, Jake passes through the eye of Eywa and fully transfers his consciousness into his Avatar body on August 24, 2154.
Additional events
A great many events occur during this time, chronicled in everything from comic books to video games. Fans eager for more "Avatar" should read "Avatar: Tsu'tey's Path," which provides a more profound understanding of Jake's foe-turned-brother. Uniquely, it presents the events of the first "Avatar" through the young Na'vi's eyes, exploring his relationships with Sylwanin and Neytiri and offering deeper insight into his role among the Omatikaya.
While essentially a minor character in the film, the comic adds significant depth to Tsu'tey, allowing readers to understand the reasons behind his early hostility toward Jake and the heartbreak he experiences when Neytiri passes him over. His death during the War for Pandora becomes all the more tragic as a result, making him one of the most intriguing characters in the story.
Additional content includes the six-part comic series "Frontiers of Pandora – So'lek's Journey," which chronicles the adventures of a Na'vi named So'lek, continuing through the events of "Avatar," "Avatar: The Way of Water," and the video game "Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora." Likewise, "Avatar: Next Shadow" picks up two weeks after the conclusion of "Avatar" and details Jake's struggles to lead the Omatikaya.
2155–2168
In the long period between "Avatar" and "Avatar: The Way of Water," Jake's life takes a drastic turn. Once the RDA leave the planet, he and Neytiri quickly start a family. Beginning with Neteyam in 2155, the Sullys would eventually have two more children: Lo'ak (born around 2157) and Tuktirey (born between 2161 and 2162). They also adopt Kiri, following her mysterious birth via Grace's Avatar in 2157.
For a time, everything is relatively peaceful. Regardless, Jake finds it prudent to prepare his people for future conflict with the RDA and begins training them in 2168. His methods incur controversy, as his military-like approach clashes with the traditions of the Omatikaya clan — as depicted in the comic series "Avatar: The High Ground." Around this time, Lo'ak's relationship with Jake begins to fracture, while Spider (Jack Champion) — Quaritch's biological son, born during the events of the first film — joins the Sullys as a sort of adopted brother, much to Neytiri's dismay.
Eventually, the first RDA ships arrive, beginning with a scouting vessel called the ISV Venture Star. Jake leads a preemptive strike in space to destroy the ship before it can reestablish RDA dominance, but the plan goes awry, resulting in the deaths of several of his fellow clansmen. His leadership is called into question, causing him to take a more defensive stance to protect his family.
A few months later, the RDA returns in full force, as seen in the prologue to "Avatar: The Way of Water."
2169
Led by General Frances Ardmore (Edie Falco), the humans construct Bridgehead City and begin preparations to make Pandora hospitable for humans. They're not simply mining resources anymore — they're here to stay. For two years, the humans have dug in and reignited their conflict with the Na'vi, forcing Jake to go into hiding. Much of this time will be covered in the upcoming comic series "Avatar: The Gap Year – Tipping Point," set for release in October 2025.
For now, the only information we have about this era comes from the video game "Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora." The plot of the game begins in 2146, with the RDA's creation of the Ambassador Program (TAP), designed to raise Na'vi children as cultural liaisons. The story continues in 2169, when a character named Alma Cortez revives the students from the program and joins the Resistance, helping various Na'vi clans fight the RDA. Characters from "Frontiers of Pandora – So'lek's Journey" also appear — namely So'lek and the comic's main antagonist, General John Mercer.
However, the events of the game — while unfolding in the same time period as "The Way of Water" — take place in the Western Frontier, while the Sullys battle the RDA in the east. Still, the game offers another perspective on the escalating conflict, one far removed from Jake and his family.
2170
Now we arrive at "Avatar: The Way of Water," an exciting, but overstuffed adventure that took over a decade to produce and ultimately grossed over $2 billion at the worldwide box office. Featuring astonishing visual effects and a heartfelt story about the importance of family, the follow-up sees Jake attempting to protect his loved ones from a vengeful RDA. Compounding matters is the return of Colonel Miles Quaritch, whose mind is resurrected in an Avatar body with minimal impact on his, ahem, charming personality. As ordered by General Frances Ardmore, Quaritch sets out to hunt and destroy Jake after the former Marine's repeated assaults on RDA supply lines.
A brief run-in with Quaritch forces Jake to remove his family from the Omatikaya clan and relocate them to safer territory among the Metkayina, a water-dwelling Na'vi tribe situated on a gorgeously designed reef. There, they learn the ways of water, and Lo'ak bonds with an exiled tulkun named Payakan, forming a connection with Tsireya (Bailey Bass), daughter of Metkayina chief Tonowari (Cliff Curtis). Meanwhile, Quaritch kidnaps Spider and begins learning more about Na'vi culture, even going so far as to tame an ikran. Kiri's strange, Eywa-like powers are also briefly explored.
Eventually, the RDA locates the Sullys, and another battle erupts — one that ends with Neteyam's death. In the aftermath, Jake realizes blood is thicker than water, and he can no longer fight a defensive war and must take his enemies head-on.
2170 or 2171
"Avatar: Fire and Ash," set for release in December 2025, picks up the story in the aftermath of "The Way of Water," as Jake Sully and his family grapple with the consequences of their choices. Based on early footage, official images, and comments from James Cameron, the third installment raises the emotional stakes significantly, hence the multilayered title. Jake's strained relationship with Lo'ak remains front and center, as does the deepening mystery surrounding Kiri's extraordinary, Eywa-linked abilities.
Perhaps most intriguing is the introduction of the Ash People — also known as the Mangkwan Clan — a new Na'vi tribe that dwells among Pandora's volcanic regions. Hardened by generations of tragedy, they represent a more fearsome, morally complex branch of Na'vi culture. Cameron has suggested the Ash People will reveal a darker side to the Na'vi, while also depicting humans in a more sympathetic light, adding new layers to the franchise's central conflict.
Lingering questions promise to fuel much of the drama: How will Jake respond to the revelation that Spider saved Quaritch, the man responsible for so much pain — from death? What direction will Lo'ak and Payakan's bond take? Could the war on Pandora eventually spread to Earth? One thing's certain: We can't wait for this sucker to hit theaters!
As for the timeline, no official details have been confirmed, but based on the characters' appearance, the story is expected to resume just a few months after "The Way of Water."