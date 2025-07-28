The Entire Avatar Timeline Explained

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

James Cameron truly is king of the world. He already became a legend with "The Terminator" and "Aliens," but then somehow topped himself with "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" — perhaps the best action film ever produced — and the terrific comedy-adventure "True Lies." Then, he went and directed the number one highest-grossing picture of all time — that remained atop the charts for months! — and swept the Oscars with 1997's "Titanic." At that point, most would call it a day and head home. But not James Cameron.

The hardworking artist then spent the next decade developing an ambitious new project that would once again push the boundaries of visual effects and create an entirely new universe for moviegoers to explore. We're talking, of course, about "Avatar," the massive franchise that likewise smashed box office records (including those set by "Titanic") and pissed off every cinephile who predicted Cameron would trip and fall over his own ambition.

Fast forward to the modern day, and we're awaiting the highly anticipated third installment of this incredibly popular, landmark franchise. For those in need of a refresher before diving back into the world of Pandora, we're explaining the entire timeline of "Avatar" so far. It's time to grab some unobtanium, lie down in the nearest Link Unit, and prepare for an extensive history lesson about Cameron's fascinating universe.