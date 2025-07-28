The Avatar: Fire And Ash Trailer Teases The Biggest Moment In The Series So Far

The easiest way of interpreting the shot is that Jake has finally been captured by the RDA human forces led by Quaritch (Stephen Lang). Given Jake has spent over a decade terrorizing the RDA and is essentially the face of Na'vi resistance against their human colonizers, it's not hard to imagine that his capture would be a huge deal — huge enough to call the press. After all, Jake not only led the revolt that drove the RDA away from the Omatikaya clan's lands in the original "Avatar," but he also helped to destroy a big marine hunting vessel with the Metkayina clan.

The shot appears to take place on Pandora, given that Jake is not wearing a breathing mask but the humans around him are. In fact, this could be our first look at the Bridgehead City colony that was being built during "The Way of Water," i.e. the human settlement that serves as a successor to the Hell's Gate facility that was taken over by the Omatikaya in the first movie.

This is hugely important. Not only is Jake's capture a massive blow to the Na'vi resistance, seeing as he's been the only one able to convince different clans to work together to fight humans, but it's also likely his time in the franchise will be drawing to a close in the foreseeable future. We know "Fire and Ash" will set the stage for a big time jump in "Avatar 4," while Cameron has already made it clear the film will be very emotional, revealing that his wife, Suzy Amis Cameron, "bawled for four hours" after watching a cut of the movie (via Empire).

That's not the only comment that's hinted at where Jake's story is going. The late Jon Landau (Cameron's longtime producer) once confirmed that the "Avatar" franchise will eventually make its way to Earth, probably by "Avatar 5." Combine that with the time jump confirmation and this shot in "Fire and Ash" trailer, and it seems likely Jake will be imprisoned by the end of the third "Avatar" movie and on his way back to Earth to be executed (assuming he isn't killed before he makes it there) as the story shifts to our backyard.

Whatever the case, Jake's apparent capture is set to change the world of "Avatar" forever, and we'll find out more when "Fire and Ash" opens in theaters on December 19, 2025.