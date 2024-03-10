How James Cameron Weaponized Titanic Against Fox While Filming Avatar

Never bet against James Cameron. The man is responsible for some of the best and highest-grossing blockbusters of the last 40 years, and yet every time he makes a new (and admittedly risky) movie, everyone is skeptical about its chances of success. Granted, Cameron himself saying "Avatar: The Way of Water" had to become one of the highest-grossing movies of all time just to break even does sound ludicrous and nearly impossible, but still! Jimmy C delivers.

Of course, hindsight is 20/20, and it is easy to see now that the "Avatar" franchise just prints money, but before 2009 there were plenty of reasons to be doubtful of a brand-new sci-fi movie making that much money. This means that James Cameron faced naysayers, particularly studio execs who thought they knew how to deliver the highest-grossing movie of all time better than the guy who had done it already.

In an interview with The New York Times, Cameron recalled clashing with 20th Century Fox over "Avatar." According to the Titanic enthusiast and filmmaker, the studio "Felt that the film should be shorter and that there was too much flying around on the ikran — what the humans call the banshees." Those scenes are, of course, the best in the whole movie, and James Cameron had the data to prove it. "It turns out that's what the audience loved the most, in terms of our exit polling and data gathering."

So what does James Cameron do when he faces non-believers? He pulls out the receipts. "I just drew a line in the sand and said, 'You know what? I made 'Titanic.' This building that we're meeting in right now, this new half-billion-dollar complex on your lot? 'Titanic' paid for that, so I get to do this.' And afterward, they thanked me."