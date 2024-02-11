James Cameron Had To Threaten Studio Execs In Order To Cast Tom Arnold In True Lies

Tom Arnold was a showbiz joke in the early 1990s.

The unknown actor suddenly became a gossip mag regular in 1990 as Roseanne Barr's publicity-hungry husband. When she brought Arnold in as a writer on her hugely popular sitcom, there was a sense of coattail-riding. When she cast him on the show, and, two years later, convinced ABC to give him his own sitcom, this sense curdled for some into fact. And when several prominent TV critics shredded the series, Barr created a PR crisis by firing off nasty faxes to the naysayers (including a homophobia-tinged screed to USA Today's Matt Roush that brought her bigotry to the fore decades prior to her Trump-era meltdown). It was all terribly ugly. Barr had more than enough Nielsen ratings juice to weather this storm, but Arnold's fame seemed to be nearing its fifteenth minute.

For those who didn't care about the media maelstrom, all that mattered was Arnold's ability — and though he was an awkward fit early on during his "Roseanne" run, he eventually found an agreeably goofy groove. He belonged. He poured this confidence into "The Jackie Thomas Show," which could've turned into a very good sitcom under less stressful circumstances.

Alas, Hollywood cared deeply about the controversy, which portended an ill outcome for Arnold's nascent career. And this is when one of the most powerful directors in Hollywood saved his showbiz life.