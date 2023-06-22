Titanic Director And Titanic Enthusiast James Cameron Has Some Informed Thoughts On The Recent Sub Tragedy

When examined closely, the majority of director James Cameron's filmography is one big cautionary tale for humanity. Whether it's allowing technology to run amok, abusing nature and its resources, or generally being so arrogant as to almost wage war on a peaceful species who would wipe us out if we did, Cameron has been particularly observant about humanity's penchant for inviting disaster. Nowhere is that more apparent than in his magnum opus, 1997's "Titanic," a movie about the 1912 shipwreck disaster which Cameron spent years meticulously researching, let alone making.

Despite the existence of such a forthright and historically accurate film, it seems people are doomed to continue repeating history, as the recent OceanGate tragedy demonstrates. This past weekend, four passengers and a pilot intended to take the Titan submersible to a depth of about 3,800 meters to view the RMS Titanic's wreckage. However, they went missing, and after a series of mishaps, miscommunication, and revelations of poor preparation and planning, it was announced that the passengers had died after the craft experienced a "catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber," according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Cameron recently spoke to ABC News about the tragedy, wearily pointing out the unfortunate similarities between an event that took place 111 years ago and one that just happened this week.