Avatar: Fire And Ash Image Reveals James Cameron's New 'Anti-Pandora' Location

Despite the epic-sized length of both "Avatar" movies to this point, we've barely even scratched the surface of what the paradise moon of Pandora has to offer. The original record-breaking 2009 film "Avatar" mostly took place in the tropical jungles of Neytiri's (Zoe Saldaña) clan, while the highly-anticipated sequel "The Way of Water" shifted the action considerably and explored the vast water-based culture of the Metkayina. You might have guessed where I'm going with this by now. The upcoming threequel, titled "Avatar: Fire and Ash," is set to expand the homeworld of the Na'vi even more. This time, we'll once again change locales and visit a region as utterly alien as anything we've seen yet — an "anti-Pandora" that houses the mysterious, fire-based people known as the Mangkwan Clan.

We recently received a first look at a wind-riding clan and the colorful figure who leads them, portrayed by David Thewlis, but we've never quite seen the ash-riddled plains that their fiery counterparts call home ... until now. Empire has the scoop on the new location known as the Ash Village, which couldn't be further removed from the gorgeous environments and sweeping landscapes we've spent all our time in before. By all accounts, this was done to evoke a very specific cataclysm that forever changed the Na'vi affected by it. The magazine quotes production designer Dylan Cole, who further explained the backstory:

"[The Mangkwan] had a natural disaster befall them, and that sort of helped shaped their culture. So much of the world of Pandora is rich and vibrant and full of life — this is just the exact opposite."

You can check out a nifty piece of concept art showing off the Ash Village below!