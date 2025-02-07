Avatar: Fire And Ash Reveals First New Character, And Everything About Him Sounds Cool

However you might've thought that David Thewlis would appear when put through the visual effects process of an "Avatar" movie, I guarantee you never once expected this. Empire gave us an exciting new update on the threequel "Fire and Ash," which picks up a certain amount of time after the events of "The Way of Water" with Sully (the alien, not the airplane pilot) and his family ready to fend off the latest attack on their paradise from Earth's mightiest colonizing invaders. The article describes Thewlis' Peylak as the leader of a group called the Wind Traders "who traverse the lush moon on gigantic jellyfish-like creatures." Sadly, there are none of those aforementioned jellyfish things to be seen here, but in James Cameron we trust.

For those wondering what Pelak and his tribe will be like in the film, costume designer Deborah L. Scott explained to Empire, "They're upbeat, happy, colorful. And when they come into our movie, everyone's excited to see them. It's like the circus is in town." That's a far cry from Thewlis' previous blockbuster role as the god of war Ares in "Wonder Woman" and "Zack Snyder's Justice League," of course. It's also a much-needed update on what we initially heard from the actor himself when he last spoke about his VFX-heavy role. While talking to Red Carpet News TV, he revealed:

"[The motion capture] was a totally new experience for me. I'd never shot in that way before, I felt very naïve and very inexperienced. Jim Cameron was a very, very, very wonderful director to work for. I was a little worried at first, because I'd heard stories that he was difficult, and he wasn't difficult at all.

I haven't seen any of [the footage], I did it quite a long time ago now."

He sure ain't kidding, considering that he filmed his scenes back in 2018. This sounds like a fairly major role, but we'll see how it all plays out when "Avatar: Fire and Ash" arrives on December 19, 2025.