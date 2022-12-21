Avatar: The Way Of Water Used Older Sigourney Weaver Movies As Reference To Create Kiri

We all remember where we were when it was revealed that Sigourney Weaver would be playing a teenage Na'vi named Kiri in "Avatar: The Way of Water." This casting is genuinely one of the most exciting and inspired casting decisions I've heard in a while, and what makes it even cooler is that the character of Kiri is somehow connected to her previous role of Dr. Grace Augustine. The fact that this is a prominent story thread proves you should never bet against the madness of James Cameron. Of course, Weaver is still a few decades older than Kiri in the film, and if we learned anything from "The Irishman," it's that covering a performance with special effects might not be able to mask obvious age discrepancies.

However, senior VFX supervisor Joe Letteri claimed during a recent press conference attended by /Film that the Weta Workshop team was thinking two steps ahead of this during development. He revealed that the team had rewatched and reviewed some of Weaver's older work in order to pick up on any particular mannerisms that they can adapt for Kiri.

"We went back and looked at a lot of Sigourney's old films and did motion studies and tests," he explained, "because we wanted to make sure that when Sigourney saw Kiri on the screen, she was seeing what she had in her head when she was playing the character. That was probably one of the things we spent the most time on."