How James Cameron Evolved The 'Strong Female Character' For Avatar: The Way Of Water

Big-budget blockbuster epics have typically remained male-dominated spaces for decades, by and large. Although there are certainly exceptions to the rule, it should come as no surprise that there has been a greater emphasis in recent years to push for more diverse casting and appeal more strongly to the roughly 51% of the global population that's been left unaccounted for by Hollywood. For instance, after an entire decade given over to all those hunky leading men named Chris, the Marvel Cinematic Universe just released a well-received and wildly profitable sequel made up almost entirely of women of color.

Now, after the original "Avatar" in 2009 foregrounded Sam Worthington's Jake Sully as our introduction to Pandora, the sequel is set to change the dynamic even further with the addition of numerous significant roles for women — with both new and returning faces.

In a virtual press conference attended by /Film, James Cameron and his talented cast addressed various aspects of his upcoming "Avatar: The Way of Water" (which has enjoyed overwhelmingly positive early reactions), namely the idea of writing "strong female characters." Cameron obviously has some pedigree in this department, having put his stamp on cinematic icons such as Sigourney Weaver's Ripley in "Aliens" and Linda Hamilton's Sarah Connor in "The Terminator" ... but detractors would be right to point out that these sorts of characters, particularly as written by men, tend to fall under a very specific and narrow definition of femininity.

For his part, Cameron seems to be aware of this issue and sought to change it up in a big way with "The Way of Water."