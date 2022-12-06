Avatar: The Way Of Water Early Buzz: James Cameron Does It Again In Visually Stunning And Emotional Return To Pandora
It's been 13 years, but the second installment of the "little" franchise that could, "Avatar," is finally coming to the big screen. "Avatar: The Way of Water" already looked like a stunning adventure, and its extensive filming process looked like an absolute blast. People online can argue about whether or not the first film has any cultural relevancy all they want, but one thing is clear — good ol' James Cameron and the awe-inspiring world of Pandora are here to stay, whether the public wants them or not.
Thankfully, it sounds like the public will absolutely want to continue exploring Pandora and all of its worlds. The first press screenings for "The Way of Water" have finished, which means we have started to get the first immediate reactions to the long-awaited film. If you've been praying to Eywa that the sequel will be a visual spectacle full of heart and thrills, then your prayers have been answered.
A return to form for blockbuster storytelling
As expected, critics are currently raving over the visual effects of "The Way of Water." Variety's Courtney Howard went so far as to call it a "riveting, awe-inducing masterclass in world-building," partially due to its beautiful visuals. I mean, we could have seen this coming from a mile away. Seriously, have you guys seen those water animations?
James Cameron & Co. deliver yet another riveting, awe-inducing masterclass in world-building with #AvatarTheWayOfWater . Immersive, emotionally engaging & epically entertaining, itâ€™s a thrilling ride. CG artifice melts away where weâ€™re just watching the charactersâ€™ humanity steer pic.twitter.com/6CksGpEumJ
— Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) December 6, 2022
If you're interested in more technical speak, Reel Blend's Kevin McCarthy has got you covered. He called the crisp 48FPS and 3D technology "some of the most jaw-dropping immersion [he's] ever seen."
James Cameron's #AvatarTheWayOfWater is a monumental filmmaking achievement striking a great balance between technical & emotional. The 48fps 3D experience features some of the most jaw-dropping immersion Iâ€™ve ever seen. Felt like a kid again watching T2 for 1st time. Astounding. pic.twitter.com/cfiMADJzU4
— Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) December 6, 2022
If you can believe it, some say it is an improvement over the original. Does this confirm Cameron is the best sequel director of all time? Perhaps!
Happy to say #AvatarTheWayOfWater is phenomenal! Bigger, better & more emotional than #Avatar, the film is visually breathtaking, visceral & incredibly engrossing. The story, the spectacle, the spirituality, the beauty – this is moviemaking & storytelling at its absolute finest. pic.twitter.com/RicnpDghrx
— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 6, 2022
I saw you #AvatarTheWayOfWater – if you think you've seen #Avatar think again. Only repeat from the OG is that 'never experienced anything like it' awe. Better than 1st? Easily. The 3D water world & creatures are so surreal it is downright moving. There's a major Titanic homage. pic.twitter.com/EInKRDeumD
— Nikki Novak (@NikkiNovak) December 6, 2022
Of course, there is apparently much to love about the film outside of its visuals. Another constant in these early reactions is the rich character building. After all, what good are stunning visuals if the characters we're following aren't properly developed?
#AvatarTheWayOfWater is pretty incredible. I had faith James Cameron would raise the bar w/ the effects but these visuals are mind-blowing. One stunning frame after the next. But the thing I dug most is how the technical feats always feel in service of character & world-building. pic.twitter.com/MXeN3z8BnP
— Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) December 6, 2022
https://twitter.com/DrewTailored/status/1600253172471119872
Even those who were previously lukewarm on the first "Avatar" all the way back in 2009 are singing the praises of "The Way of Water."
As someone who LIKED — but didn't LOVE — the first AVATAR, let me tell you:
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER blew me away.
Vastly superior in visuals, story telling and performances, the sequel left my jaw on the ground for the entire runtime.
James Cameron is the GOD of sequels. pic.twitter.com/1cw6C94O4f
— Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) December 6, 2022
However, if there is one defining sentiment from these early reviews, we should never bet against Jimmy C and his ambitions.
Avatar The Way of Water: lol imagine being dumb enough to bet against James Cameron. or teen alien Sigourney Weaver. or giant whales subtitled in papyrus.
light years better than the first & easily one of the best theatrical experiences in ages. streaming found dead in a ditch.
— david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) December 6, 2022
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER: Yeah never bet against James Cameron. Trying to spare hyperbole, but Iâ€™ve never seen anything like this from a technical, visual standpoint. Itâ€™s overwhelming. Maybe too overwhelming. Sometimes Iâ€™d miss plot points because Iâ€™m staring at a Pandora fish
— Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) December 6, 2022
James Cameron once again shows filmmakers how itâ€™s done. Iâ€™ve said it a thousand times. Never doubt him. AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER is how you do epic blockbuster-ing. Emotional, visceral, and as big as movies get. @officialavatar
— Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) December 6, 2022
Never bet against @JimCameron. His #AvatarTheWayOfWater surpasses the original on every level. Incredible visuals, but a much more emotional connection to the characters and story. The final hour is Cameron flexing every muscle, reminding blockbuster filmmakers how itâ€™s done. pic.twitter.com/C7lpBs6y5U
— Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) December 6, 2022
Even fellow filmmakers are praising "The Way of Water," with one of the first being Guillermo del Toro, who tweeted his thoughts on the "staggering achievement" on Thanksgiving. Talk about legends supporting legends!
A staggering achievement- AVATAR TWOW is chokefull of majestic Vistas and emotions at an epic, epic scale. A master at thepeak of his powersâ€¦ https://t.co/tG6I16JlhM
— Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) November 24, 2022
Too indulgent for its own good?
As expected, however, not everyone is totally on board with the film. While the mixed reviews also include many of the same highlights as the positive ones, some aren't completely head over heels for it. It appears that the major criticism is that it is just too overstuffed with storylines and characters, something that was also lobbied against the original.
So, #AvatarTheWayOfWater: Liked it, didn't love it. The good news is that 3D is good again (yay!), and the action is pretty incredible (especially in the final act). But many of the storylines feel like they have to stop and start, and the high frame rate was hit & miss for me. pic.twitter.com/eY4G76R1AJ
— Amon Warmann (@AmonWarmann) December 6, 2022
Avatar: The Way of Water is a film to be admired more than loved – some remarkable spectacle, some throwback to Titanic set pieces, some really lovely visual flourishes. But itâ€™s also interminably, ploddingly overlong, and more impressive than truly absorbing.
— Christina Newland (@christinalefou) December 6, 2022
Unsurprisingly, #AvatarTheWayOfWater is a visual masterpiece with rich use of 3D and breathtaking vistas. It does suffer from a thin story and too many characters to juggle, yet James Cameron pulls it together for an extraordinary final act full of emotion and thrilling action. pic.twitter.com/opr6CRyOwk
— Ian Sandwell (@ian_sandwell) December 6, 2022
Those more critical of the film also seem to agree on something else — the fact that it once again ends on a sequel tease, thus not feeling entirely complete despite its lengthy runtime.
Avatar: The Way of Water is an EPIC, STUNNING, CINEMATIC ADVENTURE. It delivers on both action & heart while giving fans an intriguing story that feels earned & warranted. Never doubt James Cameron. Biggest issue: feels like a stepping stone for what's next.#AvatarTheWayofWater pic.twitter.com/dQBEfBkN7z
— Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) December 6, 2022
Avatar: The Way of Water, being more than 3 hours long, is both fulfilling and indulgent. It still ends wanting you to know a third is coming.
Constantly a visual feast, creative plays with frame rate, and never boring despite. Overall, I liked it. pic.twitter.com/0Wxxc8ZC9L
— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) December 6, 2022
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER introduces a new water culture on Pandora that is technically wondrous. James Cameronâ€™s dialogue still struggles but his storytelling soars as he emotionally invests us in the new characters & creatures. A sincere, stunning epic that was worth the wait. pic.twitter.com/ZUqdJ4Nawd
— Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) December 6, 2022
Despite these criticisms, however, it sounds like "The Way of Water" is gearing up to be the type of original and rich blockbuster audiences have been waiting for.
What you need to know about Avatar: The Way of Water
Much like the first film, Cameron directed, wrote, and co-produced "The Way of Water" and will do the same for its upcoming sequels. Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, CCH Pounder, Joel David Moore, Matt Gerald, Giovanni Ribisi, and Stephen Lang return to reprise their roles. Sigourney Weaver also returned to the franchise but plays an unexpected new character. They will be joined by series newcomers Cliff Curtis, Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Jamie Flatters, Britain Dalton, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Bailey Bass, and Jemaine Clement.
For a more clear idea of what awaits us when we travel back to Pandora, check out Disney's official synopsis below:
Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, "Avatar: The Way of Water" begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.
"Avatar: The Way of Water" splashes and flies into theaters on December 16, 2022.