Avatar: The Way Of Water Early Buzz: James Cameron Does It Again In Visually Stunning And Emotional Return To Pandora

As expected, critics are currently raving over the visual effects of "The Way of Water." Variety's Courtney Howard went so far as to call it a "riveting, awe-inducing masterclass in world-building," partially due to its beautiful visuals. I mean, we could have seen this coming from a mile away. Seriously, have you guys seen those water animations?

James Cameron & Co. deliver yet another riveting, awe-inducing masterclass in world-building with #AvatarTheWayOfWater . Immersive, emotionally engaging & epically entertaining, itâ€™s a thrilling ride. CG artifice melts away where weâ€™re just watching the charactersâ€™ humanity steer pic.twitter.com/6CksGpEumJ — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) December 6, 2022

If you're interested in more technical speak, Reel Blend's Kevin McCarthy has got you covered. He called the crisp 48FPS and 3D technology "some of the most jaw-dropping immersion [he's] ever seen."

James Cameron's #AvatarTheWayOfWater is a monumental filmmaking achievement striking a great balance between technical & emotional. The 48fps 3D experience features some of the most jaw-dropping immersion Iâ€™ve ever seen. Felt like a kid again watching T2 for 1st time. Astounding. pic.twitter.com/cfiMADJzU4 — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) December 6, 2022

If you can believe it, some say it is an improvement over the original. Does this confirm Cameron is the best sequel director of all time? Perhaps!

Happy to say #AvatarTheWayOfWater is phenomenal! Bigger, better & more emotional than #Avatar, the film is visually breathtaking, visceral & incredibly engrossing. The story, the spectacle, the spirituality, the beauty – this is moviemaking & storytelling at its absolute finest. pic.twitter.com/RicnpDghrx — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 6, 2022

I saw you #AvatarTheWayOfWater – if you think you've seen #Avatar think again. Only repeat from the OG is that 'never experienced anything like it' awe. Better than 1st? Easily. The 3D water world & creatures are so surreal it is downright moving. There's a major Titanic homage. pic.twitter.com/EInKRDeumD — Nikki Novak (@NikkiNovak) December 6, 2022

Of course, there is apparently much to love about the film outside of its visuals. Another constant in these early reactions is the rich character building. After all, what good are stunning visuals if the characters we're following aren't properly developed?

#AvatarTheWayOfWater is pretty incredible. I had faith James Cameron would raise the bar w/ the effects but these visuals are mind-blowing. One stunning frame after the next. But the thing I dug most is how the technical feats always feel in service of character & world-building. pic.twitter.com/MXeN3z8BnP — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) December 6, 2022

https://twitter.com/DrewTailored/status/1600253172471119872

Even those who were previously lukewarm on the first "Avatar" all the way back in 2009 are singing the praises of "The Way of Water."

As someone who LIKED — but didn't LOVE — the first AVATAR, let me tell you: AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER blew me away. Vastly superior in visuals, story telling and performances, the sequel left my jaw on the ground for the entire runtime. James Cameron is the GOD of sequels. pic.twitter.com/1cw6C94O4f — Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) December 6, 2022

However, if there is one defining sentiment from these early reviews, we should never bet against Jimmy C and his ambitions.

Avatar The Way of Water: lol imagine being dumb enough to bet against James Cameron. or teen alien Sigourney Weaver. or giant whales subtitled in papyrus. light years better than the first & easily one of the best theatrical experiences in ages. streaming found dead in a ditch. — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) December 6, 2022





AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER: Yeah never bet against James Cameron. Trying to spare hyperbole, but Iâ€™ve never seen anything like this from a technical, visual standpoint. Itâ€™s overwhelming. Maybe too overwhelming. Sometimes Iâ€™d miss plot points because Iâ€™m staring at a Pandora fish — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) December 6, 2022





James Cameron once again shows filmmakers how itâ€™s done. Iâ€™ve said it a thousand times. Never doubt him. AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER is how you do epic blockbuster-ing. Emotional, visceral, and as big as movies get. @officialavatar — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) December 6, 2022





Never bet against @JimCameron. His #AvatarTheWayOfWater surpasses the original on every level. Incredible visuals, but a much more emotional connection to the characters and story. The final hour is Cameron flexing every muscle, reminding blockbuster filmmakers how itâ€™s done. pic.twitter.com/C7lpBs6y5U — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) December 6, 2022

Even fellow filmmakers are praising "The Way of Water," with one of the first being Guillermo del Toro, who tweeted his thoughts on the "staggering achievement" on Thanksgiving. Talk about legends supporting legends!



