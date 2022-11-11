Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Is All About The Women Of Wakanda

The untimely passing of Chadwick Boseman shook the world. Losing the beloved actor left us reeling and forced the MCU to reckon with an impossible dilemma: what would become of T'Challa? Could the man behind the Black Panther mantle ever be replaced? The idea of recasting Boseman's character quickly became a controversial topic of discussion, but Ryan Coogler wisely chose to walk a different path. He scrapped his original story and reshaped the sequel to properly grieve both the actor and character while paving the way for others to step forward. The answer was there all along: in T'Challa's absence, it's the women of Wakanda who share the spotlight and lead their nation into its future.

The women of Wakanda have always been bold, brilliant, and undeniably powerful. As T'Challa navigated his earliest days of leadership in 2018's "Black Panther," they assured his success: without their assistance, their counsel, and their unwavering support, Wakanda would have been lost. Yes, T'Challa was the one to sit on the throne, just as he was the one to square off against his various challengers — M'Baku and Killmonger — but protecting Wakanda was no solitary task. In the first film, it's Okoye (Danai Gurira) who constantly comes to his defense on the battlefield, it's Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) who counsels him towards changing for the better, it's Shuri (Letitia Wright) who creates the very weaponry he wears and wields, and it's Ramonda (Angela Bassett) who reminds him who he truly is.

Wakanda's king was perpetually surrounded, strengthened, and protected by the women in his life — whether that be the wise council of his mother or the spears of the fearsome female warriors, the Dora Milaje. So the idea that Wakanda would be completely lost without him has never felt true.