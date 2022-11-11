Is It Too Early To Start The Oscar Campaign For Angela Bassett In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

This is a role that requires so much. The character is dealing with the death of her son, which has thrown the country into a perilous situation in the world. They want vibranium, and Wakanda is without its protector after the death of T'Challa. Not to mention the fact that Bassett and everyone else in this production are mourning the loss of fellow actor Chadwick Boseman.

I don't know about you, but the beautiful scene where Ramonda takes Shuri to the wilderness to burn her funeral clothing really broke me. The moment where Bassett and Letitia Wright sort of battle each other about how each of them mourns was powerful. Ramonda gives off not only a deep sadness but a gentle reminder that there is a time for everything and that this is the time to move on ... until Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía) shows up. The move from mother to Queen is so beautiful in that it isn't an immediate 180-degree shift. She's still retaining the sadness, the comfort, the ritual moment she's trying to share with her daughter, and yet the anger and the desire to protect that daughter and her country seep in without shutting the rest out.

I know people will point out the more dramatic scenes, like Ramonda's powerful moment at the United Nations (which really did kick all the international ass), but it's the beach scene that moved me more than anything.