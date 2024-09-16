Legendary Director James Cameron Is Actually Planning His Next Non-Avatar Movie

There are but a few ironclad certainties in life: death, taxes, and the fact that you should never, ever bet against James Cameron. The celebrated filmmaker has made an unparalleled career out of taking some of the most ambitious (and wildly expensive) concepts imaginable and spinning straw into box office gold. Of late, that talent has largely been confined to the world of "Avatar," which has consumed practically the last two decades of his life. But even though the franchise is set to dominate for at least another three entries (and possibly more, though Cameron himself has stated he wouldn't be as heavily involved with those), it appears that the director is finally tearing his gaze away from the far-flung world of Pandora and setting his sights on a production much closer to home.

Deadline has the scoop on Cameron's next intended movie, one that will mark a rare pivot to a non-original and non-"Avatar" project. According to the report, he's purchased the rights to an upcoming nonfiction book by author Charles Pellegrino titled "Ghosts of Hiroshima." This tells the true story of perhaps the luckiest man on Earth (or unluckiest, depending on whether you see life with a glass-half-empty lens) who happened to be in the Japanese city of Hiroshima in August of 1945, survived the detonation of the atomic bomb, traveled by train to the nearby city of Nagasaki, and subsequently survived that instance of nuclear holocaust, too. The film adaptation will officially be titled "Last Train From Hiroshima."

Are we seeing the "Oppenheimer" Effect unfolding in real time, leading to a resurgence in WWII-era movies from some of our biggest and best names in the business? Dads everywhere will likely rejoice, but not nearly as much as Cameron is. Read on for more details!