James Cameron Thinks Avatar 6 And 7 Could Get Made – Just Not With Him Directing
When "Avatar" was first released in 2009, "Star Wars" seemed wrapped up and the Marvel Cinematic Universe hadn't become a cultural phenomenon. James Cameron's sci-fi blockbuster felt like a breath of fresh air, the arrival of a new giant franchise, one that could be "Star Wars" for a new generation. It featured a massive world unlike any audiences had seen before, filled with new environments, creatures, and plants that fuel the imagination.
The moon of Pandora felt so real and lived-in that some audiences even got depressed upon watching the movie, because they couldn't visit the real Pandora. Not only was the first "Avatar" a monumental and unprecedented success, but even after nine years of waiting alongside claims of the film having no cultural impact, the sequel was also a huge box office success, even in a completely different landscape. Only once "The Way of Water" became one of the highest-grossing movies in history was Cameron assured about the future of the franchise. So assured, it seems, that he is not only hard at work on the fourth film – which will feature a big time-jump – but he has scripts ready for the fifth movie, and ideas for what's next.
Speaking with People, James Cameron reaffirmed his commitment to a prospective "Avatar 6" and "Avatar 7," with or without his presence. "We're fully written through movie five, and I've got ideas for six and seven, although I'll probably be handing the baton on at that point," Cameron said. "I mean, mortality catches up. But I mean, we're enjoying what we're doing. We're loving it. We get to work with great people."
Eywa will shine upon us for years to come
This is similar to previous comments by Cameron about possibly stepping down from the franchise. Before the release of "The Way of Water," Cameron expressed how he'd want to pass the baton to another director, "so I can go do some other stuff that I'm also interested in. Or maybe not. I don't know."
This seems to be the main point of hesitation for Cameron regarding his involvement in the future of the franchise, that it'd take all his free time away from other projects, which may include other potential blockbusters. Cameron said as much when asked about S.S. Rajamouli about the movies he won't get to make, confessing, "yes... our time as artists is finite. I will always mourn some of the stories that I don't get to make." He also shared excitement about the prospect of passing the baton to another director, like he did with Robert Rodriguez for "Alita: Battle Angel." As he said, "I look forward to more collaborations in the future with directors I admire."
The prospect of the world missing out on another original Cameron sci-fi film in exchange for a decade-long wait for another "Avatar" is quite depressing. But at the same time, as Cameron told People, it is much easier to remain in a world you know will connect to audiences than risk failure. "Why did Lucas keep working in the same thing? Why did Roddenberry keep working in the same thing? Because when you connect with people, why would you squander that? Why would you start over with something else that might not connect?"
"Avatar 3" is currently dated for release on December 19, 2025.