James Cameron Thinks Avatar 6 And 7 Could Get Made – Just Not With Him Directing

When "Avatar" was first released in 2009, "Star Wars" seemed wrapped up and the Marvel Cinematic Universe hadn't become a cultural phenomenon. James Cameron's sci-fi blockbuster felt like a breath of fresh air, the arrival of a new giant franchise, one that could be "Star Wars" for a new generation. It featured a massive world unlike any audiences had seen before, filled with new environments, creatures, and plants that fuel the imagination.

The moon of Pandora felt so real and lived-in that some audiences even got depressed upon watching the movie, because they couldn't visit the real Pandora. Not only was the first "Avatar" a monumental and unprecedented success, but even after nine years of waiting alongside claims of the film having no cultural impact, the sequel was also a huge box office success, even in a completely different landscape. Only once "The Way of Water" became one of the highest-grossing movies in history was Cameron assured about the future of the franchise. So assured, it seems, that he is not only hard at work on the fourth film – which will feature a big time-jump – but he has scripts ready for the fifth movie, and ideas for what's next.

Speaking with People, James Cameron reaffirmed his commitment to a prospective "Avatar 6" and "Avatar 7," with or without his presence. "We're fully written through movie five, and I've got ideas for six and seven, although I'll probably be handing the baton on at that point," Cameron said. "I mean, mortality catches up. But I mean, we're enjoying what we're doing. We're loving it. We get to work with great people."