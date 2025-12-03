The Batman 2 Officially Steals Scarlett Johansson From The MCU, But Who Is She Playing?

For months — nay, years — we've been anxiously awaiting some news about "The Batman 2." For the longest time, all that seemed certain was that Matt Reeves would return as co-writer/director and Robert Pattinson would reprise his role as the titular Caped Crusader, but beyond that, it's been an endless guessing game. Finally, these past few weeks have seen a ramp-up in news regarding the film as it prepares to enter production. There's been a bittersweet announcement in the form of original cinematographer Greig Fraser being replaced by Erik Messerschmidt, but that was yesterday, and today we have a more thoroughly exciting development. According to scoops from Justin Kroll of Deadline and Jeff Sneider, Scarlett Johansson will be joining the cast.

While Johansson's involvement is effectively certain, what's less clear is who she's going to be portraying. Deadline's piece on her casting doesn't even try to speculate, while Sneider has taken it upon himself to guess that she might be playing a love interest of Pattinson's Bruce Wayne, only to then claim that he hears that her part "will ultimately be revealed as villainous in nature." So, as far as facts go, there's pretty much nothing beyond Johansson's casting. Yet these speculations and rumors do stir up a bunch of very compelling notions, especially since Johansson is at a level where she's likely not going to play someone who's merely "Batman's girlfriend." Fortunately (or unfortunately, if you're impatient for answers), there are a lot of potential characters in the Batman mythos who might fit the bill.