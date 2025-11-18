A Kenner Toy Ruined One Of The Best Batman Movie Twists Ever

I don't think many will disagree if I say "Batman: Mask of the Phantasm" is one of the Caped Crusader's greatest cinematic adventures, animated or otherwise. The 1993 movie is a spin-off of the hit cartoon "Batman: The Animated Series," featuring the same voice cast, animation style, and creative team. (Series co-creators Bruce Timm and Eric Radomski directed "Mask of the Phantasm" from a story by writer-producer Alan Burnett.)

It's easy to say the movie is just a long episode of the cartoon, but really, the cartoon proved its makers could deliver a great movie. The animation is lusher than ever, while its story is more dramatic and scarier than the TV show could be. The Joker (Mark Hamill) actually kills people and is presented like a slasher villain when he enters a scene.

Part of the film's drama is how the story dives into Batman's past. When he was training to become the Dark Knight, Bruce Wayne (Kevin Conroy) fell for another rich orphan, Andrea Beaumont (Dana Delany), and considered giving up his vow to fight crime until she abruptly left him. In the present, Andrea returns to Gotham as another masked vigilante, the Phantasm, begins killing the city's gangsters. Surprise: It turns out Batman's old love and new foe are one and the same; Andrea wants revenge on the mob who killed her father, Carl (Stacy Keach).

Unfortunately, this twist was leaked ahead of the movie. There was a tie-in "Mask of the Phantasm" toy line, produced by go-to Batman action figure maker Kenner, in which the Phantasm action figure was not only designed with a removable mask that showed Andrea's face underneath, but the toy was packaged with the mask taken off of the figure. You didn't even need to buy the toy to be spoiled.