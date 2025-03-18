Liam Neeson Nearly Brought His Batman Villain To TV Against A Different Superhero

Though "The Dark Knight" is obviously the more successful of the Christopher Nolan movies, and one of the 100 best movies of all time according by our standards, some believe it's not the best Batman movie Nolan made. That honor could go to "Batman Begins," a movie that feels more like a comic book movie than a James Bond story, a movie with fantastic production design that doesn't just look like New York City or Chicago. Instead, the film introduces Kowloon-inspired slum district of the Narrows that has become a big part of Batman mythos. "Batman Begins" also has one of the best Bat-suits in film and some incredible visuals in its recreations of all-time great scenes from Frank Miller's "Batman: Year One."

All right, we'll concede that Ra's al Ghul is not nearly as memorable a villain as Heath Ledger's Joker, but Liam Neeson's immortal antagonist is still menacing, with thrilling frozen lake fighting skills. Neeson's performance was so good, in fact, that he nearly reprised the role in an entirely different DC title: The CW's "Arrow."

Former president of The CW, Mark Pedowitz, once told Buzzfeed that the producers of "Arrow" reached out to Neeson before season 3 of the show to see if he would reprise the role of Ra's al Ghul. "We never thought he would," Pedowitz said. "We quickly went to him, just on the off-chance that he had the time to do it." Unfortunately, the Oscar-winning actor passed due to scheduling conflicts, and Matt Nable ended up playing the part.